Used 2012 Volkswagen Touareg TDI Executive Features & Specs

More about the 2012 Touareg
Overview
Starting MSRP
$57,755
Engine TypeDiesel
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG22
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeAll wheel drive
descent controlyes
Rear limited slip differentialyes
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
mechanical center differentialyes
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)19/28 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)501.6/739.2 mi.
Fuel tank capacity26.4 gal.
Combined MPG22
Fuel typeDiesel fuel
Engine
Torque406 lb-ft @ 1750 rpm
Base engine size3.0 l
Horsepower225 hp @ 3500 rpm
Turning circle39.0 ft.
Valves24
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeDiesel
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
cornering lightsyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
4-wheel ABSyes
brake dryingyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
emergency braking preparationyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
adaptive headlightsyes
front and rear seatbelt pretensionersyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
Packages
Touareg Protection Kityes
In-Car Entertainment
Dynaudio premium brand speakersyes
620 watts stereo outputyes
diversity antennayes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
memory card slotyes
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
10 total speakersyes
USB connectionyes
radio data systemyes
Comfort & Convenience
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front seatback storageyes
leather steering wheelyes
cargo netyes
alloy and wood trim on dashyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
alloy and wood trim on center consoleyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
overhead console with storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
keyless ignitionyes
alloy, leather and wood trim on doorsyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
power steeringyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
alloy and leather trim on shift knobyes
12V rear and 12V and 115V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
Rear floor matsyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
beverage cooleryes
heated steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
extended cabin heatingyes
Power Feature
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote window operationyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Touareg Mat Kityes
First Aid Kityes
Touareg Carpeted Mat Kityes
Instrumentation
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
10 -way power passenger seatyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room41.4 in.
10 -way power driver seatyes
leatheryes
Front head room39.6 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room59.8 in.
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.9 in.
Rear leg room36.7 in.
Rear shoulder room56.7 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
folding with storage center armrestyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
heatedyes
Exterior Options
Touareg Splash Guardsyes
Touareg Trailer Hitch Extrayes
Trailer Hitchyes
Measurements
Front track64.9 in.
Maximum cargo capacity64.0 cu.ft.
Curb weight4974 lbs.
Gross weight6305 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place32.1 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.37 cd.
Angle of approach26.0 degrees
Maximum payload1331 lbs.
Angle of departure26.0 degrees
Length188.8 in.
Maximum towing capacity7700 lbs.
Ground clearance7.9 in.
Height68.2 in.
Wheel base113.9 in.
Width76.4 in.
Rear track65.7 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Toffee Brown Metallic
  • Galapagos Gray Metallic
  • Black Uni
  • Dark Flint Metallic
  • Canyon Gray Metallic
  • Campenella White
  • Night Blue Metallic
  • Cool Silver Metallic
  • Pure White
Interior Colors
  • Cornsilk Beige Vienna, leather
  • Black Anthracite Vienna, leather
  • Saddle Brown Vienna, leather
Tires & Wheels
inside mounted spare tireyes
275/45R20 tiresyes
Alloy spare wheelyes
All season tiresyes
fullsize non-matching spare tireyes
20 in. wheelsyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
Warranty
Free Maintenance3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain10 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
