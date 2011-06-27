  1. Home
Used 2012 Volkswagen Touareg Features & Specs

More about the 2012 Touareg
Overview
Starting MSRP
$52,895
Starting MSRP
$49,395
Starting MSRP
$45,455
Engine TypeDieselGasGas
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic8-speed shiftable automatic8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel driveAll wheel driveAll wheel drive
CylindersV6V6V6
Combined MPG221919
Total Seating555
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$52,895
Starting MSRP
$49,395
Starting MSRP
$45,455
Drive typeAll wheel driveAll wheel driveAll wheel drive
descent controlyesyesyes
Rear limited slip differentialyesyesyes
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic8-speed shiftable automatic8-speed shiftable automatic
mechanical center differentialyesyesyes
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$52,895
Starting MSRP
$49,395
Starting MSRP
$45,455
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)19/28 mpg16/23 mpg16/23 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)501.6/739.2 mi.422.4/607.2 mi.422.4/607.2 mi.
Fuel tank capacity26.4 gal.26.4 gal.26.4 gal.
Combined MPG221919
Fuel typeDiesel fuelPremium unleaded (recommended)Premium unleaded (recommended)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$52,895
Starting MSRP
$49,395
Starting MSRP
$45,455
Torque406 lb-ft @ 1750 rpm265 lb-ft @ 2500 rpm265 lb-ft @ 2500 rpm
Base engine size3.0 l3.6 l3.6 l
Horsepower225 hp @ 3500 rpm280 hp @ 6200 rpm280 hp @ 6200 rpm
Turning circle39.0 ft.39.0 ft.39.0 ft.
Valves242424
direct injectionyesyesyes
Base engine typeDieselGasGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)Double overhead cam (dohc)Double overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6V6V6
Valve timingnoVariableVariable
Safety
Starting MSRP
$52,895
Starting MSRP
$49,395
Starting MSRP
$45,455
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyesyesyes
Rear door child safety locksyesyesyes
cornering lightsyesyesyes
Turn signal mirrorsyesyesyes
daytime running lightsyesyesyes
engine immobilizeryesyesyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyesyesyes
stability controlyesyesyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyesyesyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyesyesyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyesyesyes
2 front headrestsyesyesyes
3 rear headrestsyesyesyes
auto delay off headlampsyesyesyes
tire pressure monitoringyesyesyes
traction controlyesyesyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyesyesyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyesyesyes
4-wheel ABSyesyesyes
brake dryingyesyesyes
self-leveling headlightsyesyesyes
emergency braking preparationyesyesyes
front fog/driving lightsyesyesyes
Rear center 3-point beltyesyesyes
post-collision safety systemyesyesyes
child seat anchorsyesyesyes
front and rear head airbagsyesyesyes
Emergency braking assistyesyesyes
adaptive headlightsyesyesyes
front and rear seatbelt pretensionersyesyesyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyesyesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyesyesyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$52,895
Starting MSRP
$49,395
Starting MSRP
$45,455
Touareg Protection Kityesyesyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$52,895
Starting MSRP
$49,395
Starting MSRP
$45,455
8 total speakersyesyesyes
diversity antennayesyesyes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyesyesyes
memory card slotyesyesyes
AM/FM stereoyesyesyes
speed sensitive volume controlyesyesyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyesyesyes
satellite radio satellite radioyesyesyes
USB connectionyesyesyes
radio data systemyesyesyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$52,895
Starting MSRP
$49,395
Starting MSRP
$45,455
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyesyesyes
front seatback storageyesyesyes
leather steering wheelyesyesyes
cargo netyesyesyes
alloy and wood trim on dashyesyesno
front and rear cupholdersyesyesyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryesyesyes
front and rear door pocketsyesyesyes
retained accessory poweryesyesyes
rear view camerayesyesyes
alloy and wood trim on center consoleyesyesno
front and rear reading lightsyesyesyes
overhead console with storageyesyesyes
cruise controlyesyesyes
cargo area lightyesyesyes
alloy, leather and wood trim on doorsyesyesno
Climate controlyesyesyes
turn signal in mirrorsyesyesyes
power steeringyesyesyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyesyesyes
alloy and leather trim on shift knobyesyesyes
12V rear and 12V and 115V cargo area power outlet(s)yesyesyes
Rear floor matsyesyesyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyesyesyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yesyesyes
beverage cooleryesyesyes
interior air filtrationyesyesyes
extended cabin heatingyesyesyes
alloy trim on doorsnonoyes
alloy trim on dashnonoyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$52,895
Starting MSRP
$49,395
Starting MSRP
$45,455
Power mirrorsyesyesyes
2 one-touch power windowsyesyesyes
remote window operationyesyesyes
remote keyless power door locksyesyesyes
Heated mirrorsyesyesyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$52,895
Starting MSRP
$49,395
Starting MSRP
$45,455
Touareg Mat Kityesyesyes
First Aid Kityesyesyes
Touareg Carpeted Mat Kityesyesyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$52,895
Starting MSRP
$49,395
Starting MSRP
$45,455
compassyesyesyes
external temperature displayyesyesyes
trip computeryesyesyes
tachometeryesyesyes
low fuel level warningyesyesyes
clockyesyesyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$52,895
Starting MSRP
$49,395
Starting MSRP
$45,455
10 -way power passenger seatyesyesno
bucket front seatsyesyesyes
height adjustable passenger seatyesyesyes
multi-level heating driver seatyesyesyes
Front leg room41.4 in.41.4 in.41.4 in.
10 -way power driver seatyesyesno
leatheryesyesno
Front head room39.6 in.39.6 in.39.6 in.
height adjustable driver seatyesyesyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyesyesyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyesyesno
Front shoulder room59.8 in.59.8 in.59.8 in.
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyesyesno
8 -way power passenger seatnonoyes
8 -way power driver seatnonoyes
leatherettenonoyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$52,895
Starting MSRP
$49,395
Starting MSRP
$45,455
Rear head room38.9 in.38.9 in.38.9 in.
Rear leg room36.7 in.36.7 in.36.7 in.
Rear shoulder room56.7 in.56.7 in.56.7 in.
rear ventilation ductsyesyesyes
folding with storage center armrestyesnono
reclining rear seatsyesyesyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyesyesyes
folding with storage and pass-thru center armrestnoyesyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$52,895
Starting MSRP
$49,395
Starting MSRP
$45,455
Touareg Splash Guardsyesyesyes
Touareg Trailer Hitch Extrayesyesyes
Trailer Hitchyesyesyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$52,895
Starting MSRP
$49,395
Starting MSRP
$45,455
Front track64.9 in.64.9 in.64.9 in.
Maximum cargo capacity64.0 cu.ft.64.0 cu.ft.64.0 cu.ft.
Curb weight4974 lbs.4711 lbs.4711 lbs.
Gross weight6305 lbs.6173 lbs.6173 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place32.1 cu.ft.32.1 cu.ft.32.1 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.37 cd.0.37 cd.0.37 cd.
Angle of approach26.0 degrees26.0 degrees26.0 degrees
Maximum payload1331 lbs.1462 lbs.1462 lbs.
Angle of departure26.0 degrees26.0 degrees26.0 degrees
Length188.8 in.188.8 in.188.8 in.
Maximum towing capacity7700 lbs.7700 lbs.7700 lbs.
Ground clearance7.9 in.7.9 in.7.9 in.
Height68.2 in.68.2 in.68.2 in.
Wheel base113.9 in.113.9 in.113.9 in.
Width76.4 in.76.4 in.76.4 in.
Rear track65.7 in.65.7 in.65.7 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$52,895
Starting MSRP
$49,395
Starting MSRP
$45,455
Exterior Colors
  • Toffee Brown Metallic
  • Galapagos Gray Metallic
  • Black Uni
  • Dark Flint Metallic
  • Canyon Gray Metallic
  • Campenella White
  • Night Blue Metallic
  • Cool Silver Metallic
  • Pure White
  • Toffee Brown Metallic
  • Galapagos Gray Metallic
  • Black Uni
  • Dark Flint Metallic
  • Canyon Gray Metallic
  • Campenella White
  • Night Blue Metallic
  • Cool Silver Metallic
  • Pure White
  • Toffee Brown Metallic
  • Galapagos Gray Metallic
  • Black Uni
  • Dark Flint Metallic
  • Canyon Gray Metallic
  • Campenella White
  • Night Blue Metallic
  • Cool Silver Metallic
  • Pure White
Interior Colors
  • Cornsilk Beige Vienna, leather
  • Black Anthracite Vienna, leather
  • Saddle Brown Vienna, leather
  • Cornsilk Beige Vienna, leather
  • Black Anthracite Vienna, leather
  • Saddle Brown Vienna, leather
  • Black Anthracite, leatherette
  • Cornsilk Beige, leatherette
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$52,895
Starting MSRP
$49,395
Starting MSRP
$45,455
19 in. wheelsyesyesno
inside mounted spare tireyesyesyes
Alloy spare wheelyesyesyes
All season tiresyesyesyes
fullsize non-matching spare tireyesyesyes
265/50R19 tiresyesyesno
alloy wheelsyesyesyes
255/55R18 tiresnonoyes
18 in. wheelsnonoyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$52,895
Starting MSRP
$49,395
Starting MSRP
$45,455
four-wheel independent suspensionyesyesyes
multi-link rear suspensionyesyesyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryesyesyes
double wishbone front suspensionyesyesyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$52,895
Starting MSRP
$49,395
Starting MSRP
$45,455
Free Maintenance3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain10 yr./ 100000 mi.10 yr./ 100000 mi.10 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.12 yr./ unlimited mi.12 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
