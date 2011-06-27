  1. Home
Used 2007 Volkswagen Touareg V10 TDI Features & Specs

Overview
Starting MSRP
$59,140
Engine TypeDiesel
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV10
Combined MPG17
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$59,140
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Center locking differentialyes
Drive typeAll wheel drive
descent controlyes
hi-lo gear selectionyes
mechanical center differentialyes
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$59,140
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/20 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)396.0/528.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity26.4 gal.
Combined MPG17
Fuel typeDiesel fuel
Engine
Starting MSRP
$59,140
Torque553 lb-ft @ 2000 rpm
Base engine size4.9 l
Horsepower310 hp @ 3750 rpm
Turning circle38.1 ft.
Valves20
Base engine typeDiesel
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersV10
Safety
Starting MSRP
$59,140
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
traction controlyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
4-wheel ABSyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
adaptive headlightsyes
front and rear seatbelt pretensionersyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$59,140
diversity antennayes
AM/FM CD-controller stereoyes
10 total speakersyes
radio data systemyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$59,140
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
alloy, leather and wood trim on doorsyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
power steeringyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
alloy and leather trim on shift knobyes
alloy and wood trim on dashyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
12V rear and 12V and 115V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
Rear floor matsyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
alloy and wood trim on center consoleyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$59,140
2 one-touch power windowsyes
Reverse tilt passenger mirror provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote window operationyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$59,140
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$59,140
Front head room38.7 in.
bucket front seatsyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room57.7 in.
multi-level heating driver seatyes
leatheretteyes
Front leg room41.3 in.
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$59,140
Rear head room38.3 in.
Rear leg room35.6 in.
Rear shoulder room57.4 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
folding with storage center armrestyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$59,140
Front track65.2 in.
Maximum cargo capacity71.0 cu.ft.
Curb weight5924 lbs.
Gross weight7055 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place31.0 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.38 cd.
Angle of approach33 degrees
Maximum payload1131 lbs.
Angle of departure33 degrees
Length187.2 in.
Maximum towing capacity7716 lbs.
Ground clearance8.7 in.
Height68.0 in.
Wheel base112.4 in.
Width75.9 in.
Rear track65.7 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$59,140
Exterior Colors
  • Wheat Beige
  • Black
  • Reed Green
  • Offroad Gray
  • Campanella White
  • Reflex Silver
  • Blue Silver
Interior Colors
  • Teak , leather
  • Kristal Gray , leather
  • Anthracite , leather
  • Pure Beige , leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$59,140
inside mounted spare tireyes
18 x 8.0 in. wheelsyes
Steel spare wheelyes
temporary spare tireyes
255/55R H tiresyes
All season tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$59,140
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$59,140
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.
