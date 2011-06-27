Used 2007 Volkswagen Touareg Features & Specs
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$38,110
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Gas
|Diesel
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Drive Type
|All wheel drive
|All wheel drive
|All wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V6
|V8
|V10
|Combined MPG
|16
|14
|17
|Total Seating
|5
|5
|5
|Basic Warranty
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$38,110
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Center locking differential
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Drive type
|All wheel drive
|All wheel drive
|All wheel drive
|descent control
|yes
|yes
|yes
|hi-lo gear selection
|yes
|yes
|yes
|mechanical center differential
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$38,110
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|14/18 mpg
|12/17 mpg
|15/20 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|369.6/475.2 mi.
|316.8/448.8 mi.
|396.0/528.0 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|26.4 gal.
|26.4 gal.
|26.4 gal.
|Combined MPG
|16
|14
|17
|Fuel type
|Premium unleaded (required)
|Premium unleaded (required)
|Diesel fuel
|Engine
Starting MSRP
$38,110
|Torque
|266 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm
|324 lb-ft @ 3500 rpm
|553 lb-ft @ 2000 rpm
|Base engine size
|3.6 l
|4.2 l
|4.9 l
|Horsepower
|276 hp @ 6200 rpm
|350 hp @ 6800 rpm
|310 hp @ 3750 rpm
|Turning circle
|38.1 ft.
|38.1 ft.
|38.1 ft.
|Valves
|24
|32
|20
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Gas
|Diesel
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Variable
|no
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Single overhead cam (sohc)
|Cylinders
|V6
|V8
|V10
|Safety
Starting MSRP
$38,110
|electronic brakeforce distribution
|yes
|yes
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Rear door child safety locks
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Turn signal mirrors
|yes
|yes
|yes
|daytime running lights
|yes
|yes
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|yes
|yes
|front fog/driving lights
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Rear center 3-point belt
|yes
|yes
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|yes
|yes
|dual front side-mounted airbags
|yes
|yes
|yes
|front and rear head airbags
|yes
|yes
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Emergency braking assist
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|yes
|yes
|front and rear seatbelt pretensioners
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Rear height adjustable headrests
|yes
|yes
|yes
|remote anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Front and rear ventilated disc brakes
|yes
|yes
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|yes
|yes
|3 rear headrests
|yes
|yes
|yes
|dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|yes
|yes
|auto delay off headlamps
|yes
|yes
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|yes
|yes
|xenon high intensity discharge headlamp
|no
|no
|yes
|self-leveling headlights
|no
|no
|yes
|adaptive headlights
|no
|no
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$38,110
|diversity antenna
|yes
|yes
|yes
|AM/FM CD-controller stereo
|yes
|yes
|yes
|10 total speakers
|yes
|yes
|yes
|radio data system
|yes
|yes
|yes
|speed sensitive volume control
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$38,110
|Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel
|yes
|yes
|yes
|overhead console with storage
|yes
|yes
|yes
|front seatback storage
|yes
|yes
|yes
|cruise control
|yes
|yes
|yes
|cargo area light
|yes
|yes
|yes
|leather steering wheel
|yes
|yes
|yes
|alloy, leather and wood trim on doors
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Climate control
|yes
|yes
|yes
|turn signal in mirrors
|yes
|yes
|yes
|power steering
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Dual illuminating vanity mirrors
|yes
|yes
|yes
|alloy and leather trim on shift knob
|yes
|yes
|yes
|alloy and wood trim on dash
|yes
|yes
|yes
|front and rear cupholders
|yes
|yes
|yes
|12V rear and 12V and 115V cargo area power outlet(s)
|yes
|yes
|yes
|electrochromatic inside rearview mirror
|yes
|yes
|yes
|front and rear door pockets
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Rear floor mats
|yes
|yes
|yes
|tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|yes
|yes
|yes
|universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)
|yes
|yes
|yes
|alloy and wood trim on center console
|yes
|yes
|yes
|front and rear reading lights
|yes
|yes
|yes
|interior air filtration
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$38,110
|2 one-touch power windows
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Reverse tilt passenger mirror provides curb view when vehicle in reverse
|yes
|yes
|yes
|remote keyless power door locks
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Power mirrors
|yes
|yes
|yes
|remote window operation
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$38,110
|low fuel level warning
|yes
|yes
|yes
|clock
|yes
|yes
|yes
|external temperature display
|yes
|yes
|yes
|trip computer
|yes
|yes
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$38,110
|bucket front seats
|yes
|yes
|yes
|height adjustable passenger seat
|yes
|no
|no
|8 -way manual driver seat adjustments
|yes
|no
|no
|multi-level heating driver seat
|yes
|yes
|yes
|leatherette
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Front leg room
|41.3 in.
|41.3 in.
|41.3 in.
|Front head room
|38.7 in.
|38.7 in.
|38.7 in.
|height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|no
|no
|multi-level heating passenger seat
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Front shoulder room
|57.7 in.
|57.7 in.
|57.7 in.
|8 -way manual passenger seat adjustment
|yes
|no
|no
|Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$38,110
|Rear head room
|38.3 in.
|38.3 in.
|38.3 in.
|Rear leg room
|35.6 in.
|35.6 in.
|35.6 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|57.4 in.
|57.4 in.
|57.4 in.
|rear ventilation ducts
|yes
|yes
|yes
|folding with storage center armrest
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Split-folding rear seatback
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Measurements
Starting MSRP
$38,110
|Front track
|65.2 in.
|65.2 in.
|65.2 in.
|Maximum cargo capacity
|71.0 cu.ft.
|71.0 cu.ft.
|71.0 cu.ft.
|Curb weight
|5168 lbs.
|5254 lbs.
|5924 lbs.
|Gross weight
|6493 lbs.
|6493 lbs.
|7055 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|31.0 cu.ft.
|31.0 cu.ft.
|31.0 cu.ft.
|Drag Coefficient
|0.41 cd.
|0.41 cd.
|0.38 cd.
|Angle of approach
|28 degrees
|28 degrees
|33 degrees
|Maximum payload
|1325 lbs.
|1239 lbs.
|1131 lbs.
|Angle of departure
|28 degrees
|28 degrees
|33 degrees
|Length
|187.2 in.
|187.2 in.
|187.2 in.
|Maximum towing capacity
|7716 lbs.
|7716 lbs.
|7716 lbs.
|Ground clearance
|8.7 in.
|8.7 in.
|8.7 in.
|Height
|68.0 in.
|68.0 in.
|68.0 in.
|Wheel base
|112.4 in.
|112.4 in.
|112.4 in.
|Width
|75.9 in.
|75.9 in.
|75.9 in.
|Rear track
|65.7 in.
|65.7 in.
|65.7 in.
|Colors
Starting MSRP
$38,110
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$38,110
|inside mounted spare tire
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Steel spare wheel
|yes
|yes
|yes
|temporary spare tire
|yes
|yes
|yes
|17 x 7.5 in. wheels
|yes
|no
|no
|255/60R H tires
|yes
|no
|no
|All season tires
|yes
|yes
|yes
|alloy wheels
|yes
|yes
|yes
|18 x 8.0 in. wheels
|no
|yes
|yes
|255/55R H tires
|no
|yes
|yes
|Suspension
Starting MSRP
$38,110
|four-wheel independent suspension
|yes
|yes
|yes
|multi-link rear suspension
|yes
|yes
|yes
|double wishbone front suspension
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Warranty
Starting MSRP
$38,110
|Basic
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|Rust
|12 yr./ unlimited mi.
|12 yr./ unlimited mi.
|12 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Roadside
|4 yr./ unlimited mi.
|4 yr./ unlimited mi.
|4 yr./ unlimited mi.
