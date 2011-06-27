Used 2007 Volkswagen Touareg Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Starting MSRP
$38,110
Starting MSRP
$43,110
Starting MSRP
$59,140
Engine TypeGasGasDiesel
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic6-speed shiftable automatic6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel driveAll wheel driveAll wheel drive
CylindersV6V8V10
Combined MPG161417
Total Seating555
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.4 yr./ 50000 mi.4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$38,110
Starting MSRP
$43,110
Starting MSRP
$59,140
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic6-speed shiftable automatic6-speed shiftable automatic
Center locking differentialyesyesyes
Drive typeAll wheel driveAll wheel driveAll wheel drive
descent controlyesyesyes
hi-lo gear selectionyesyesyes
mechanical center differentialyesyesyes
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$38,110
Starting MSRP
$43,110
Starting MSRP
$59,140
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)14/18 mpg12/17 mpg15/20 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)369.6/475.2 mi.316.8/448.8 mi.396.0/528.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity26.4 gal.26.4 gal.26.4 gal.
Combined MPG161417
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)Premium unleaded (required)Diesel fuel
Engine
Starting MSRP
$38,110
Starting MSRP
$43,110
Starting MSRP
$59,140
Torque266 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm324 lb-ft @ 3500 rpm553 lb-ft @ 2000 rpm
Base engine size3.6 l4.2 l4.9 l
Horsepower276 hp @ 6200 rpm350 hp @ 6800 rpm310 hp @ 3750 rpm
Turning circle38.1 ft.38.1 ft.38.1 ft.
Valves243220
Base engine typeGasGasDiesel
Valve timingVariableVariableno
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)Double overhead cam (dohc)Single overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersV6V8V10
Safety
Starting MSRP
$38,110
Starting MSRP
$43,110
Starting MSRP
$59,140
electronic brakeforce distributionyesyesyes
4-wheel ABSyesyesyes
Rear door child safety locksyesyesyes
Turn signal mirrorsyesyesyes
daytime running lightsyesyesyes
engine immobilizeryesyesyes
front fog/driving lightsyesyesyes
Rear center 3-point beltyesyesyes
child seat anchorsyesyesyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyesyesyes
front and rear head airbagsyesyesyes
stability controlyesyesyes
Emergency braking assistyesyesyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyesyesyes
front and rear seatbelt pretensionersyesyesyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyesyesyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyesyesyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyesyesyes
2 front headrestsyesyesyes
3 rear headrestsyesyesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyesyesyes
auto delay off headlampsyesyesyes
traction controlyesyesyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampnonoyes
self-leveling headlightsnonoyes
adaptive headlightsnonoyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$38,110
Starting MSRP
$43,110
Starting MSRP
$59,140
diversity antennayesyesyes
AM/FM CD-controller stereoyesyesyes
10 total speakersyesyesyes
radio data systemyesyesyes
speed sensitive volume controlyesyesyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$38,110
Starting MSRP
$43,110
Starting MSRP
$59,140
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyesyesyes
overhead console with storageyesyesyes
front seatback storageyesyesyes
cruise controlyesyesyes
cargo area lightyesyesyes
leather steering wheelyesyesyes
alloy, leather and wood trim on doorsyesyesyes
Climate controlyesyesyes
turn signal in mirrorsyesyesyes
power steeringyesyesyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyesyesyes
alloy and leather trim on shift knobyesyesyes
alloy and wood trim on dashyesyesyes
front and rear cupholdersyesyesyes
12V rear and 12V and 115V cargo area power outlet(s)yesyesyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryesyesyes
front and rear door pocketsyesyesyes
Rear floor matsyesyesyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyesyesyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yesyesyes
alloy and wood trim on center consoleyesyesyes
front and rear reading lightsyesyesyes
interior air filtrationyesyesyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$38,110
Starting MSRP
$43,110
Starting MSRP
$59,140
2 one-touch power windowsyesyesyes
Reverse tilt passenger mirror provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyesyesyes
remote keyless power door locksyesyesyes
Power mirrorsyesyesyes
remote window operationyesyesyes
Heated mirrorsyesyesyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$38,110
Starting MSRP
$43,110
Starting MSRP
$59,140
low fuel level warningyesyesyes
clockyesyesyes
external temperature displayyesyesyes
trip computeryesyesyes
tachometeryesyesyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$38,110
Starting MSRP
$43,110
Starting MSRP
$59,140
bucket front seatsyesyesyes
height adjustable passenger seatyesnono
8 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyesnono
multi-level heating driver seatyesyesyes
leatheretteyesyesyes
Front leg room41.3 in.41.3 in.41.3 in.
Front head room38.7 in.38.7 in.38.7 in.
height adjustable driver seatyesnono
multi-level heating passenger seatyesyesyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyesyesyes
Front shoulder room57.7 in.57.7 in.57.7 in.
8 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyesnono
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyesyesyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$38,110
Starting MSRP
$43,110
Starting MSRP
$59,140
Rear head room38.3 in.38.3 in.38.3 in.
Rear leg room35.6 in.35.6 in.35.6 in.
Rear shoulder room57.4 in.57.4 in.57.4 in.
rear ventilation ductsyesyesyes
folding with storage center armrestyesyesyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyesyesyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$38,110
Starting MSRP
$43,110
Starting MSRP
$59,140
Front track65.2 in.65.2 in.65.2 in.
Maximum cargo capacity71.0 cu.ft.71.0 cu.ft.71.0 cu.ft.
Curb weight5168 lbs.5254 lbs.5924 lbs.
Gross weight6493 lbs.6493 lbs.7055 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place31.0 cu.ft.31.0 cu.ft.31.0 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.41 cd.0.41 cd.0.38 cd.
Angle of approach28 degrees28 degrees33 degrees
Maximum payload1325 lbs.1239 lbs.1131 lbs.
Angle of departure28 degrees28 degrees33 degrees
Length187.2 in.187.2 in.187.2 in.
Maximum towing capacity7716 lbs.7716 lbs.7716 lbs.
Ground clearance8.7 in.8.7 in.8.7 in.
Height68.0 in.68.0 in.68.0 in.
Wheel base112.4 in.112.4 in.112.4 in.
Width75.9 in.75.9 in.75.9 in.
Rear track65.7 in.65.7 in.65.7 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$38,110
Starting MSRP
$43,110
Starting MSRP
$59,140
Exterior Colors
  • Wheat Beige
  • Black
  • Reed Green
  • Offroad Gray
  • Campanella White
  • Reflex Silver
  • Blue Silver
  • Wheat Beige
  • Black
  • Reed Green
  • Offroad Gray
  • Campanella White
  • Reflex Silver
  • Blue Silver
  • Wheat Beige
  • Black
  • Reed Green
  • Offroad Gray
  • Campanella White
  • Reflex Silver
  • Blue Silver
Interior Colors
  • Anthracite , leatherette
  • Kristal Gray , leatherette
  • Pure Beige , leatherette
  • Kristal Gray , leather
  • Anthracite , leather
  • Pure Beige , leather
  • Teak , leather
  • Kristal Gray , leather
  • Anthracite , leather
  • Pure Beige , leather
  • Teak , leather
  • Kristal Gray , leather
  • Anthracite , leather
  • Pure Beige , leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$38,110
Starting MSRP
$43,110
Starting MSRP
$59,140
inside mounted spare tireyesyesyes
Steel spare wheelyesyesyes
temporary spare tireyesyesyes
17 x 7.5 in. wheelsyesnono
255/60R H tiresyesnono
All season tiresyesyesyes
alloy wheelsyesyesyes
18 x 8.0 in. wheelsnoyesyes
255/55R H tiresnoyesyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$38,110
Starting MSRP
$43,110
Starting MSRP
$59,140
four-wheel independent suspensionyesyesyes
multi-link rear suspensionyesyesyes
double wishbone front suspensionyesyesyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$38,110
Starting MSRP
$43,110
Starting MSRP
$59,140
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.4 yr./ 50000 mi.4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.12 yr./ unlimited mi.12 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.4 yr./ unlimited mi.4 yr./ unlimited mi.
See Touareg InventorySee Touareg InventorySee Touareg Inventory

