Used 2006 Volkswagen Touareg V8 Features & Specs

Overview
Starting MSRP
$44,750
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG14
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Center locking differentialyes
Drive typeAll wheel drive
descent controlyes
hi-lo gear selectionyes
mechanical center differentialyes
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)12/17 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)316.8/448.8 mi.
Fuel tank capacity26.4 gal.
Combined MPG14
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Torque302 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm
Base engine size4.2 l
Horsepower310 hp @ 6200 rpm
Turning circle38.1 ft.
Valves40
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
front and rear seatbelt pretensionersyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
traction controlyes
In-Car Entertainment
diversity antennayes
AM/FM CD-controller stereoyes
10 total speakersyes
radio data systemyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
Comfort & Convenience
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front seatback storageyes
leather steering wheelyes
alloy and wood trim on dashyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
alloy and wood trim on center consoleyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
overhead console with storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
alloy, leather and wood trim on doorsyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
power steeringyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
alloy and leather trim on shift knobyes
12V rear and 12V and 115V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
Rear floor matsyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
beverage cooleryes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
2 one-touch power windowsyes
Reverse tilt passenger mirror provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote window operationyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
12 -way power passenger seatyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room41.3 in.
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
leatheryes
12 -way power driver seatyes
Front head room38.7 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Passenger seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room57.7 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.3 in.
Rear leg room35.6 in.
Rear shoulder room57.4 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
folding with storage center armrestyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Front track65.2 in.
Maximum cargo capacity71.0 cu.ft.
Curb weight5300 lbs.
Gross weight6550 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place31.0 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.41 cd.
Angle of approach28 degrees
Maximum payload1250 lbs.
Angle of departure28 degrees
Length187.2 in.
Maximum towing capacity7716 lbs.
Ground clearance6.3 in.
Height68.0 in.
Wheel base112.4 in.
Width75.9 in.
Rear track65.7 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Colorado Red
  • Black
  • Offroad Gray
  • Venetian Green
  • Shadow Blue
  • Reed Green
  • Blue Silver
  • Campanella White
  • Wheat Beige
  • Reflex Silver
Interior Colors
  • Pure Beige , leather
  • Teak , leather
  • Kristal Gray , leather
  • Teak , premium leather
  • Kristal Gray , premium leather
  • Anthracite , leather
  • Pure Beige , premium leather
  • Anthracite , premium leather
Tires & Wheels
inside mounted spare tireyes
18 x 8.0 in. wheelsyes
Steel spare wheelyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
255/55R V tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.
