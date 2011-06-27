  1. Home
  2. Volkswagen
  3. Volkswagen Touareg 2
  4. Used 2009 Volkswagen Touareg 2
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2009 Volkswagen Touareg 2 VR6 FSI Features & Specs

More about the 2009 Touareg 2
Overview
Starting MSRP
$39,300
See Touareg 2 Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG16
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$39,300
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Center locking differentialyes
Drive typeAll wheel drive
descent controlyes
hi-lo gear selectionyes
mechanical center differentialyes
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$39,300
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)14/20 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)369.6/528.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity26.4 gal.
Combined MPG16
Fuel typePremium unleaded (recommended)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$39,300
Torque265 lb-ft @ 2500 rpm
Base engine size3.6 l
Horsepower280 hp @ 6200 rpm
Turning circle38.1 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$39,300
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
4-wheel ABSyes
brake dryingyes
emergency braking preparationyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
front and rear seatbelt pretensionersyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$39,300
diversity antennayes
AM/FM CD-controller stereoyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
10 total speakersyes
6 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
radio data systemyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$39,300
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
alloy trim on doorsyes
front seatback storageyes
leather steering wheelyes
cargo netyes
cooled storage compartmentyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
alloy trim on dashyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
power steeringyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
alloy and leather trim on shift knobyes
12V rear and 12V and 115V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
Rear floor matsyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
alloy trim on center consoleyes
interior air filtrationyes
extended cabin heatingyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$39,300
2 one-touch power windowsyes
Reverse tilt passenger mirror provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote window operationyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$39,300
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$39,300
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
leatheretteyes
Front leg room41.3 in.
Front head room38.7 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room57.7 in.
8 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
8 -way power driver seatyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$39,300
Rear head room38.3 in.
Rear leg room35.6 in.
Rear shoulder room57.4 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
folding with storage center armrestyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$39,300
Front track65.2 in.
Maximum cargo capacity71.0 cu.ft.
Curb weight5086 lbs.
Gross weight6486 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place31.0 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.41 cd.
Angle of approach28 degrees
Maximum payload1400 lbs.
Angle of departure28 degrees
Length187.2 in.
Maximum towing capacity7716 lbs.
Ground clearance8.3 in.
Height68.0 in.
Wheel base112.4 in.
Width75.9 in.
Rear track65.7 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$39,300
Exterior Colors
  • Black Uni
  • Campanella White
  • Reflex Silver Metallic
  • White Gold Metallic
  • Alaska Gray Metallic
  • Galapagos Metallic
  • Cranberry Metallic
  • Sapphire Blue
  • Black Magic
Interior Colors
  • Anthracite , leatherette
  • Pure Beige , leatherette
  • Anthracite , leather
  • Pure Beige , leather
  • Anthracite/St.Tropez, leather
  • Pure Beige/St. Tropez, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$39,300
inside mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
temporary spare tireyes
17 x 7.5 in. wheelsyes
255/60R H tiresyes
All season tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$39,300
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$39,300
Free Maintenance3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
See Touareg 2 Inventory

Related Used 2009 Volkswagen Touareg 2 VR6 FSI info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles