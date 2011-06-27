Used 2008 Volkswagen Touareg 2 V10 TDI Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
$68,340
Engine TypeDiesel
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV10
Combined MPG17
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
$68,340
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Center locking differentialyes
Drive typeAll wheel drive
descent controlyes
hi-lo gear selectionyes
mechanical center differentialyes
Fuel & MPG
$68,340
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/20 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)396.0/528.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity26.4 gal.
Combined MPG17
Fuel typeDiesel fuel
Engine
$68,340
Torque553 lb-ft @ 2000 rpm
Base engine size4.9 l
Horsepower310 hp @ 3750 rpm
Turning circle38.1 ft.
Valves20
Base engine typeDiesel
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersV10
Safety
$68,340
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
4-wheel ABSyes
brake dryingyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
emergency braking preparationyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
adaptive headlightsyes
front and rear seatbelt pretensionersyes
high pressure washers headlampsyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
In-Car Entertainment
$68,340
diversity antennayes
AM/FM CD-controller stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
10 total speakersyes
radio data systemyes
Comfort & Convenience
$68,340
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front seatback storageyes
leather steering wheelyes
cargo netyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
alloy and wood trim on dashyes
cooled storage compartmentyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
alloy and wood trim on center consoleyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
alloy and wood trim on doorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
alloy and leather trim on shift knobyes
12V rear and 12V and 115V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
Rear floor matsyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
heated steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
extended cabin heatingyes
Power Feature
$68,340
2 one-touch power windowsyes
Reverse tilt passenger mirror provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote window operationyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
$68,340
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
$68,340
12 -way power passenger seatyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room41.3 in.
leatheryes
12 -way power driver seatyes
Front head room38.7 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room57.7 in.
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Rear Seats
$68,340
Rear head room38.3 in.
Rear leg room35.6 in.
Rear shoulder room57.4 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding with storage and pass-thru center armrestyes
Measurements
$68,340
Front track65.2 in.
Maximum cargo capacity71.0 cu.ft.
Curb weight5825 lbs.
Gross weight6788 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place31.0 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.38 cd.
Angle of approach33 degrees
Maximum payload963 lbs.
Angle of departure33 degrees
Length187.2 in.
Maximum towing capacity7716 lbs.
Ground clearance8.7 in.
Wheel base112.4 in.
Width75.9 in.
Rear track65.7 in.
Colors
$68,340
Exterior Colors
  • Black Uni
  • Reed Green Metallic
  • Campanella White
  • White Gold
  • Galapagos
  • Cranberry
  • Reflex Silver Metallic
  • Alaska Gray
Interior Colors
  • Anthracite , leather
  • Pure Beige , leather
  • Sienna, leather
Tires & Wheels
$68,340
inside mounted spare tireyes
19 x 9.0 in. wheelsyes
Steel spare wheelyes
temporary spare tireyes
275/45R19 108V tiresyes
All season tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
$68,340
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
Warranty
$68,340
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50000 mi.
