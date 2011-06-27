  1. Home
2021 Volkswagen Tiguan SEL 4MOTION Features & Specs

Overview
Starting MSRP
$33,845
Engine TypeGas
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG24
Total Seating5
Drivetrain
Drive typeAll wheel drive
descent controlyes
Center limited slip differentialyes
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)21/27 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)344.4/442.8 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.4 gal.
Combined MPG24
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque221 lb-ft @ 1600 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower184 hp @ 4360 rpm
Turning circle37.7 ft.
Valves16
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Rear door child safety locksyes
cornering lightsyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
brake dryingyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
VW Careyes
Combination Assistance Kityes
Roadside Assistance Kityes
Two-Row Tiguan MDO Packageyes
Three-Row Tiguan MDO Packageyes
3rd Row Seat Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
keyless ignitionyes
leatherette steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
adaptive cruise controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
heated steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
hands-free entryyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
First Aid Kityes
Luggage Netyes
Two-Row Rubber Mats Kityes
Privacy Coveryes
Three-Row Rubber Mats Kityes
Rearview Mirror w/Homelinkyes
Two-Row Carpeted Matsyes
Three-Row Carpeted Matsyes
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
leatheretteyes
Front leg room40.2 in.
Front head room39.6 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room57.0 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
6 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.9 in.
Rear leg room38.7 in.
Rear shoulder room55.8 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
Exterior Options
Side Stepsyes
Rear Spoileryes
Wheel Locksyes
Roof Rackyes
Bumperdillo Protection Plateyes
Splash Guardsyes
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity73.5 cu.ft.
Curb weight3825 lbs.
Gross weight5071 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place37.6 cu.ft.
Angle of approach26.2 degrees
Maximum payload937 lbs.
Angle of departure23.3 degrees
Length185.1 in.
Maximum towing capacity1500 lbs.
Ground clearance7.9 in.
Height66.3 in.
EPA interior volume138.7 cu.ft.
Wheel base109.8 in.
Width72.4 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Deep Black Pearl
  • Platinum Gray Metallic
  • Pure White
  • Cardinal Red Metallic
  • Atlantic Blue Metallic
  • Pyrite Silver Metallic
  • Stone Blue Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Storm Gray, leatherette
  • Titan Black, leatherette
Tires & Wheels
19 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
inside mounted spare tireyes
temporary spare tireyes
235/50R H tiresyes
All season tiresyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes

