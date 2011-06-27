  1. Home
2021 Volkswagen Tiguan SE Features & Specs

More about the 2021 Tiguan
Overview
Starting MSRP
$27,395
Engine TypeGas
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG25
Total Seating7
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$27,395
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$27,395
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)23/29 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)365.7/461.1 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.9 gal.
Combined MPG25
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$27,395
Torque221 lb-ft @ 1600 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower184 hp @ 4360 rpm
Turning circle37.7 ft.
Valves16
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$27,395
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
blind spot warning accident avoidance systemyes
front, rear and third row head airbagsyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
brake dryingyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$27,395
VW Careyes
Combination Assistance Kityes
Roadside Assistance Kityes
Three-Row Tiguan MDO Packageyes
Panoramic Sunroof Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$27,395
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$27,395
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyes
keyless ignitionyes
leatherette steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
manual rear seat easy entryyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
adaptive cruise controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$27,395
hands-free entryyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$27,395
First Aid Kityes
Luggage Netyes
Privacy Coveryes
Three-Row Rubber Mats Kityes
Rearview Mirror w/Homelinkyes
Three-Row Carpeted Matsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$27,395
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$27,395
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
leatheretteyes
Front leg room40.2 in.
Front head room39.6 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room57.0 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
6 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$27,395
Rear head room39.1 in.
Rear leg room36.6 in.
Rear shoulder room55.9 in.
manual folding split-bench third row seatsyes
rear ventilation ductsyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$27,395
Side Stepsyes
Rear Spoileryes
Wheel Locksyes
Roof Rackyes
Bumperdillo Protection Plateyes
Splash Guardsyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$27,395
Maximum cargo capacity65.7 cu.ft.
Curb weight3735 lbs.
Gross weight5181 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place12.0 cu.ft.
Angle of approach26.2 degrees
Maximum payload1146 lbs.
Angle of departure23.3 degrees
Length185.1 in.
Maximum towing capacity1500 lbs.
Ground clearance7.9 in.
Height66.3 in.
EPA interior volume135.9 cu.ft.
Wheel base109.8 in.
Width72.4 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$27,395
Exterior Colors
  • Deep Black Pearl
  • Platinum Gray Metallic
  • Pure White
  • Cardinal Red Metallic
  • Atlantic Blue Metallic
  • Pyrite Silver Metallic
  • Stone Blue Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Storm Gray, leatherette
  • Titan Black, leatherette
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$27,395
215/65R H tiresyes
inside mounted spare tireyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
17 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$27,395
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes

