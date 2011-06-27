  1. Home
2021 Volkswagen Tiguan S Features & Specs

More about the 2021 Tiguan
Overview
Starting MSRP
$25,245
Engine TypeGas
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG25
Total Seating7
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$25,245
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$25,245
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)23/29 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)365.7/461.1 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.9 gal.
Combined MPG25
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$25,245
Torque221 lb-ft @ 1600 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower184 hp @ 4360 rpm
Turning circle37.7 ft.
Valves16
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$25,245
4-wheel ABSyes
brake dryingyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
blind spot warning accident avoidance systemyes
front, rear and third row head airbagsyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$25,245
VW Careyes
Combination Assistance Kityes
Roadside Assistance Kityes
Three-Row Tiguan MDO Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$25,245
USB with external media controlyes
USB connectionyes
AM/FM stereoyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$25,245
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
Single zone front air conditioningyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyes
manual rear seat easy entryyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$25,245
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$25,245
First Aid Kityes
Luggage Netyes
Privacy Coveryes
Three-Row Rubber Mats Kityes
Prism Mirroryes
Rearview Mirror w/Homelinkyes
Three-Row Carpeted Matsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$25,245
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$25,245
Front head room39.6 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room57.0 in.
Front leg room40.2 in.
6 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$25,245
Rear head room39.1 in.
Rear leg room36.6 in.
Rear shoulder room55.9 in.
manual folding split-bench third row seatsyes
rear ventilation ductsyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$25,245
Side Stepsyes
Rear Spoileryes
Wheel Locksyes
Roof Rackyes
Bumperdillo Protection Plateyes
Splash Guardsyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$25,245
Maximum cargo capacity65.7 cu.ft.
Curb weight3735 lbs.
Gross weight5181 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place12.0 cu.ft.
Angle of approach26.2 degrees
Maximum payload1146 lbs.
Angle of departure23.3 degrees
Length185.1 in.
Maximum towing capacity1500 lbs.
Ground clearance7.9 in.
Height66.3 in.
EPA interior volume135.9 cu.ft.
Wheel base109.8 in.
Width72.4 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$25,245
Exterior Colors
  • Deep Black Pearl
  • Platinum Gray Metallic
  • Pure White
  • Atlantic Blue Metallic
  • Pyrite Silver Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Titan Black, cloth
  • Storm Gray, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$25,245
215/65R H tiresyes
inside mounted spare tireyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
17 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$25,245
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes

