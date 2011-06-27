  1. Home
2019 Volkswagen Tiguan SEL Features & Specs

Overview
Starting MSRP
$31,795
Engine TypeGas
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG25
Total Seating7
Basic Warranty6 yr./ 72000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$31,795
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$31,795
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)22/29 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)336.6/443.7 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.3 gal.
Combined MPG25
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$31,795
Torque221 lb-ft @ 1600 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower184 hp @ 4400 rpm
Turning circle37.7 ft.
Valves16
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$31,795
Rear door child safety locksyes
cornering lightsyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
blind spot warning accident avoidance systemyes
front, rear and third row head airbagsyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
brake dryingyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$31,795
VW Careyes
Combination Assistance Kityes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$31,795
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$31,795
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front seatback storageyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
manual rear seat easy entryyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
adaptive cruise controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$31,795
hands-free entryyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$31,795
First Aid Kityes
Roadside Assistance Kityes
Three-Row Rubber Mats Kityes
Rearview Mirror w/Homelinkyes
Luggage Netyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$31,795
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$31,795
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
leatheretteyes
Front leg room40.2 in.
Front head room39.6 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room57.0 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
6 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$31,795
Rear head room39.1 in.
Rear leg room36.5 in.
Rear shoulder room55.9 in.
folding with pass-thru center armrestyes
manual folding split-bench third row seatsyes
rear ventilation ductsyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$31,795
Side Stepsyes
Trailer Hitch Kityes
Wheel Locksyes
Roof Rackyes
Bumperdillo Protection Plateyes
Splash Guardsyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$31,795
Maximum cargo capacity65.7 cu.ft.
Curb weight3721 lbs.
Gross weight5181 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place12.0 cu.ft.
Angle of approach26.2 degrees
Maximum payload1135 lbs.
Angle of departure23.3 degrees
Length185.1 in.
Maximum towing capacity1500 lbs.
Ground clearance7.9 in.
Height66.3 in.
EPA interior volume135.9 cu.ft.
Wheel base109.8 in.
Width72.4 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$31,795
Exterior Colors
  • Stone Blue Metallic
  • Pure White
  • White Silver Metallic
  • Dark Moss Green Metallic
  • Platinum Gray Metallic
  • Deep Black Pearl Metallic
  • Pyrite Silver Metallic
  • Cardinal Red Metallic
  • Habanero Orange Metallic
  • Silk Blue Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Titan Black, leatherette
  • Golden Oak/Black, leatherette
  • Storm Gray, leatherette
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$31,795
inside mounted spare tireyes
18 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
235/55R H tiresyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$31,795
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$31,795
Basic6 yr./ 72000 mi.
Drivetrain6 yr./ 72000 mi.
Rust7 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
