2019 Volkswagen Tiguan Deals, Incentives & Rebates
SE 4MOTIONSE 4MOTION 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
- $1,000 Mobility for Retail or Lease - Expires 01/05/2021
- $500 Auto Show for Retail or Lease - Expires 01/05/2021
- $500 Student/College Grad for Retail or Lease - Expires 01/05/2021
- $500 Military and First Responders for Retail or Lease - Expires 01/05/2021
Mobility for Retail or LeaseRequirements and Restrictions:
Volkswagen may provide assistance towards the purchase and installation of lift equipment, carriers, hand controls, pedal extensions or other assistance equipment on eligible models.
- Customer $ Offer
- $1,000
- Start
- 01/07/2020
- End
- 01/05/2021
Auto Show for Retail or Lease
- Customer $ Offer
- $500
- Start
- 02/01/2020
- End
- 01/05/2021
Student/College Grad for Retail or LeaseRequirements and Restrictions:
Special College Grad Program to customers within 6 months of graduation, or have graduated no more than 24 months prior to the date of credit application from one of the following: - a two or four year accredited college - an accredited Associate's, Bachelor's, Master's or Doctorate program - an accredited Registered Nursing or Licensed Practical Nursing School.
- Customer $ Offer
- $500
- Start
- 01/07/2020
- End
- 01/05/2021
Military and First Responders for Retail or LeaseRequirements and Restrictions:
Special Military and First responders Program to customers who meet one of the following criteria: Military: i) Active Duty U.S. Military (Army, Navy, Air Force, Marines, National Guard, Coast Guard and Active Reserve) ii) U.S. Military Veterans iii) U.S. Military Retirees First Responders: Police Officer, Sheriff, Sheriff Deputy, Correctional Officer, State Trooper, Federal Law Enforcement Officer, Firefighter, EMT, Paramedics
- Customer $ Offer
- $500
- Start
- 04/15/2020
- End
- 01/05/2021
- Alternative APR - Expires 09/09/2020
- Special APR - Expires 09/09/2020
Alternative APRRequirements and Restrictions:
Dealer's Choice APR for qualified buyers based on approved credit tier.
1.9% APR financing for 36 months at $28.6 per month, per $1,000 financed. 1.9% APR financing for 48 months at $21.65 per month, per $1,000 financed. 1.9% APR financing for 60 months at $17.48 per month, per $1,000 financed. 1.9% APR financing for 66 months at $15.97 per month, per $1,000 financed. 1.9% APR financing for 72 months at $14.7 per month, per $1,000 financed. 2.4% APR financing for 75 months at $14.37 per month, per $1,000 financed.
Special APR Month term Start End 1.9% 48 08/01/2020 09/09/2020 1.9% 72 08/01/2020 09/09/2020 1.9% 66 08/01/2020 09/09/2020 1.9% 60 08/01/2020 09/09/2020 1.9% 36 08/01/2020 09/09/2020 2.4% 75 08/01/2020 09/09/2020
Special APR
Special APR Month term Start End 0% 36 08/01/2020 09/09/2020 0% 66 08/01/2020 09/09/2020 0% 60 08/01/2020 09/09/2020 0% 48 08/01/2020 09/09/2020 0.5% 75 08/01/2020 09/09/2020 0% 72 08/01/2020 09/09/2020
