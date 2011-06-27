Used 2018 Volkswagen Tiguan SUV Consumer Reviews

best compact suv for 30k Adrian , 09/30/2017 SE 4Motion 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) 91 of 93 people found this review helpful I did a lot of research for a compact suv and the last 2 standing were the tiguan and the mazda cx5. While the cx5 drives a little nicer and has a sportier look, the tiguan is more comfortable (by far) and a lot roomier. First test drive with the tiguan was in normal mode and I almost ran back to the mazda dealership to get the cx5. But once in sport mode, the tiguan is driving quite nicely. You can also customize it any way you want: steering, suspension, transmission, etc. The deciding factor in the end was the warranty: 6yrs / 72k miles! Plus I got a great price through edmunds ($2.5k under msrp for a SE 4Motion with sunroof) and 1.9% apr with vw finance. The real life mpg is great (better than advertised): for the first 100+ miles, 70% highway, it shows 30mpg. All in all, definitely an suv you should consider. If you live in the Chicagoland area, I had a great experience with the PUGI vw dealership in Downers Grove. They do go the extra mile to earn your business. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Value Report Abuse

Getting used to it! Jody , 11/22/2017 SEL Premium 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) 29 of 29 people found this review helpful This is my first VW since the late 80's. Must say, they've improved the interior! Everything is sleek and attractive. I do have a rattle, but haven't been able to get to the dealership yet. Annoying! The road noise when going slow speeds or engine noise when accelerating is noticeable, but highway speed is quiet. There are too many neat little things to list - but here are a few: the side mirrors roll up when the car is locked (no parking lot dings!), the side mirrors go down when reversing for better visibility; adaptive cruise is outstanding!; the sill of the door lights up so you can see to get in; the headlights light to the right or left when turning so you can what you are turning into!!!! On the driving side, some reviews mentioned it being 'under powered'; I thought that, but then realized I just had to get used to the turbo lag. In Sport mode, the lag is gone and accelerates fine. It certainly accelerates a LOT better than my 4 cylinder Subaru Outback! The shifting is a bit rough in Normal or Eco; again, Sport mode smooths it out. My fuel economy is much better than advertised - about 31 highway and 34 city! and it is true mileage; I've calculated it when refueling. And a 72 month warranty! Do wish I had a green one instead of grey, but all in all, a purchase I would make again! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

You want speed? Sport mode! JH Reese , 02/21/2018 SEL 4Motion 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) 27 of 27 people found this review helpful Before I say anything else, to those who complain about acceleration, I have two words: Sport mode. Your Tiguan defaults to Eco mode when you turn it on. So, if you want to jump off of the line, when you shift into drive, give the shifter an extra pull down and, voila, your Tiguan is a precision tuned acceleration machine. Now go forth and own the road! Pros: Pretty much everything but the headlights; Cons: The only real criticism of the vehicle that I have are the headlights. The brights are acceptable, but the normal headlights do not illuminate far enough ahead, in my humble opinion. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Blue Tiguan SEL 4 Motion Tom Shelestak , 08/29/2017 SEL 4Motion 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) 42 of 44 people found this review helpful Outside and in suv is very nice. Couple of things I need to get use to. Needs better engine. Loved my former TDI Jetta's power on the low end. Shift changing starting out is sometimes wacky when accelerating slowly. Trying to find the right gear?? Stop start engine at red light is different for me.Test drove Rogue, Cx-5, Honda, and both Subaru Suv's. This suv seems more refined less cluttered inside and simpler. I am older and heavier. Lotta room, seats comfortable.. adjustable back seat. Easy in and out of car. Very quiet and softish ride. Great steering and brakes. Less than 500 miles. Not exciting to drive but very competent. Multiple driving scenarios. I choose ECO. Haven't played too much yet with them. Fits my driving style. 6 yr -72000 mile warranty!! Bought suv. All in all I love this vehicle a lot. At about 16000 miles and 1yr 2 months in... Engine seems adequate after a year. I do not like initial acceleration, especially if your trying to beat traffic coming at you. From a stop, If you hit the accelerator hard there is a major delay from stomp to go. Actually scary and I believe a safety issue. SUV sort of sits there for a second. Besides this problem, I love this vehicle. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse