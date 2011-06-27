  1. Home
Used 2018 Volkswagen Tiguan S Features & Specs

More about the 2018 Tiguan
Overview
Starting MSRP
$24,595
Engine TypeGas
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG24
Total Seating7
Basic Warranty6 yr./ 72000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)22/27 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)336.6/413.1 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.3 gal.
Combined MPG24
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque221 lb-ft @ 1600 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower184 hp @ 4400 rpm
Turning circle37.7 ft.
Valves16
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
4-wheel ABSyes
brake dryingyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
front, rear and third row head airbagsyes
Packages
S Driver Assistance Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
USB connectionyes
AM/FM stereoyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Air conditioningyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Audio controls on steering wheelyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
cooled storage compartmentyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
First Aid Kityes
Roadside Assistance Kityes
Luggage Netyes
Privacy Coveryes
Rubber Mats Kit, Three-Rowyes
Rearview Mirror w/Homelinkyes
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room39.6 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Passenger seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room57.0 in.
Front leg room40.2 in.
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
6 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
clothyes
Rear Seats
Rear head room39.1 in.
Rear leg room36.5 in.
Rear shoulder room55.9 in.
manual folding split-bench third row seatsyes
rear ventilation ductsyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
Exterior Options
Side Stepsyes
Rear Spoileryes
Wheel Locksyes
Accessory Towing Kityes
Bumper Protectoryes
Roof Rackyes
Hood Deflectoryes
Paint Protectionyes
Splash Guardsyes
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity56.1 cu.ft.
Curb weight3777 lbs.
Gross weight5247 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place12.0 cu.ft.
Angle of approach26.2 degrees
Maximum payload1213 lbs.
Angle of departure23.3 degrees
Length185.1 in.
Maximum towing capacity1500 lbs.
Ground clearance7.9 in.
Height66.3 in.
EPA interior volume135.9 cu.ft.
Wheel base109.8 in.
Width72.4 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Pure White
  • Cardinal Red Metallic
  • Habanero Orange Metallic
  • White Silver Metallic
  • Platinum Gray Metallic
  • Silk Blue Metallic
  • Dark Moss Green Metallic
  • Deep Black Pearl
Interior Colors
  • Titan Black, cloth
  • Storm Gray, cloth
Tires & Wheels
215/65R H tiresyes
inside mounted spare tireyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
17 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Basic6 yr./ 72000 mi.
Drivetrain6 yr./ 72000 mi.
Rust7 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
