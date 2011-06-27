Used 2017 Volkswagen Tiguan SUV Consumer Reviews
Best Value for Base Model Out in the Market
This car is for my daughter for use at college and to get home on holidays. We checked out all the standard SUVs and test drove: Honda CRV, RAV4, Mazada CX-5, Hyundai Tucson, Mitsubishi Outlander Sport, and Kia Sportage. Our selection criteria was all wheel drive, good acceleration, elevated seating view, heated car seats and decent gas mileage. Each of the cars tested had it pro's and con's. We finally selected the 2017 Tiguan despite it's aged design; 2018 will have a major update. This review is based on the first two thousand miles. Pro's: all wheel drive, high quality leatherette, heated seats, XM radio, Apple Car Play, rain sensing wipers, acceleration (turbo), and lots of standard features in base model. Con's: uses premium fuel, gas mileage not as good as competitors, and limited cargo space (although decent with seats down). Sticker price was around $28K and you should easily get one for at least $3K off.
Loving my VW Tiguan Sport!
Traded my VW Passat in for a 2017 VW Tiguan Sport in Black. I choose the FWD since I live in Florida and so far I have been very happy with the vehicle. My commute is 33 miles round trip which is fairly light and the Tiguan is averaging 21-22 mpg on premium fuel. I am not thrilled about the premium fuel requirement however the performance from the 2.0 TSI engine is great! If there is a downside to the vehicle I would say the ride quality with the Sport can be harsh over rough payment on the highway. Overall I am very happy with my Tiguan and I plan to keep it for many years. I think it is interesting how an 8 year old design still gets compliments from folks at the gas station etc. Great job VW and I will be back for another when the time comes!
Good car with major flaws.
This car is a good car; nice looking, nice interior, great sunroof. The car is not so good on fuel, engine is loud and there is a serious engine hesitation that may get you seriously hurt. When rolling to a stop sign and accelerating to turn left (mostly), the car stumbles and pumping the gas pedal to get it going doesn't help. One day, I'm going to get hit by somebody. I've taken it to the dealer and they can't fix it. The service tech owns the same car and has the same problem.
Snappy and thirsty
Fun to drive, drinks lots of premium gas. Very safe and tight. Noisy transmission. Horrible voice recognition system
New technology is crap
Bigger not always better. Already have had it towed to dealership. Battery terminal issues, other odd nondescript engine issues, no power, bad acceleration, wants to die like starved for air. May leave the VW brand after many years.
