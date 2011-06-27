  1. Home
  2. Volkswagen
  3. Volkswagen Tiguan
  4. Used 2015 Volkswagen Tiguan
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2015 Volkswagen Tiguan S 4Motion Features & Specs

More about the 2015 Tiguan
Overview
Starting MSRP
$28,230
See Tiguan Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG23
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$28,230
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Center limited slip differentialyes
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$28,230
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)20/26 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)336.0/436.8 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.8 gal.
Combined MPG23
Fuel typePremium unleaded (recommended)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$28,230
Torque207 lb-ft @ 1700 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower200 hp @ 5100 rpm
Turning circle39.0 ft.
Valves16
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$28,230
4-wheel ABSyes
brake dryingyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$28,230
8 total speakersyes
diversity antennayes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
memory card slotyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$28,230
Air conditioningyes
overhead console with storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Audio controls on steering wheelyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
cooled storage compartmentyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$28,230
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$28,230
First Aid Kityes
Roadside Assistance Kityes
Heated Seatsyes
Rubber Mat Kityes
Roof Edge Spoileryes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$28,230
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$28,230
Front head room39.1 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Passenger seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
Front shoulder room56.2 in.
Front leg room40.1 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$28,230
Rear head room39.0 in.
Rear leg room35.8 in.
Rear shoulder room55.0 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$28,230
Side Stepsyes
Tow & Ball Mount, 7-Pin Adapter Plugyes
Trailer Hitchyes
Security Wheel Locksyes
Roof Rackyes
Splash Guardsyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$28,230
Maximum cargo capacity56.1 cu.ft.
Curb weight3591 lbs.
Gross weight4906 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place23.8 cu.ft.
Angle of approach28.0 degrees
Maximum payload1149 lbs.
Angle of departure25.0 degrees
Length174.5 in.
Maximum towing capacity2200 lbs.
Ground clearance7.9 in.
Height65.6 in.
EPA interior volume119.2 cu.ft.
Wheel base102.5 in.
Width71.2 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$28,230
Exterior Colors
  • Pepper Gray Metallic
  • Deep Black Pearl
  • Reflex Silver Metallic
  • Night Blue Metallic
  • Wild Cherry Metallic
  • Pure White
  • White Gold Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Black, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$28,230
215/65R H tiresyes
inside mounted spare tireyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
16 x 6.5 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$28,230
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$28,230
Free Maintenance1 yr./ 10000 mi.
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
See Tiguan Inventory

Related Used 2015 Volkswagen Tiguan S 4Motion info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles