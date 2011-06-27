  1. Home
  2. Volkswagen
  3. Volkswagen Tiguan
  4. Used 2015 Volkswagen Tiguan
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2015 Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line Features & Specs

More about the 2015 Tiguan
More about the 2015 Tiguan
Overview
Starting MSRP
$37,650
See Tiguan Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG23
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$37,650
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$37,650
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)21/26 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)352.8/436.8 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.8 gal.
Combined MPG23
Fuel typePremium unleaded (recommended)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$37,650
Torque207 lb-ft @ 1700 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower200 hp @ 5100 rpm
Turning circle39.0 ft.
Valves16
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$37,650
Rear door child safety locksyes
cornering lightsyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
4-wheel ABSyes
brake dryingyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
adaptive headlightsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$37,650
diversity antennayes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
memory card slotyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
Fender premium brand speakersyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
9 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$37,650
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
cooled storage compartmentyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
Transmission controls and audio controls on steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$37,650
hands-free entryyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$37,650
First Aid Kityes
Roadside Assistance Kityes
Rubber Mat Kityes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$37,650
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$37,650
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room40.1 in.
leatheryes
Front head room39.1 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Passenger seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room56.2 in.
8 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
8 -way power driver seatyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$37,650
Rear head room39.0 in.
Rear leg room35.8 in.
Rear shoulder room55.0 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$37,650
Roof Rackyes
Tow & Ball Mount, 7-Pin Adapter Plugyes
Trailer Hitchyes
Security Wheel Locksyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$37,650
Maximum cargo capacity56.1 cu.ft.
Curb weight3404 lbs.
Gross weight4806 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place23.8 cu.ft.
Angle of approach28.0 degrees
Maximum payload1195 lbs.
Angle of departure25.0 degrees
Length174.5 in.
Maximum towing capacity2200 lbs.
Ground clearance7.9 in.
Height65.6 in.
EPA interior volume119.2 cu.ft.
Wheel base102.5 in.
Width71.2 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$37,650
Exterior Colors
  • Pepper Gray Metallic
  • Deep Black Pearl
  • Reflex Silver Metallic
  • Night Blue Metallic
  • Pure White
Interior Colors
  • Black, leather
  • Beige, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$37,650
255/40R H tiresyes
inside mounted spare tireyes
19 x 9.0 in. wheelsyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$37,650
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$37,650
Free Maintenance1 yr./ 10000 mi.
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
See Tiguan Inventory

Related Used 2015 Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles