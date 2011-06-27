  1. Home
  2. Volkswagen
  3. Volkswagen Tiguan
  4. Used 2014 Volkswagen Tiguan
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2014 Volkswagen Tiguan SE Features & Specs

More about the 2014 Tiguan
Overview
Starting MSRP
$27,340
See Tiguan Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG23
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$27,340
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$27,340
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)21/26 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)352.8/436.8 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.8 gal.
Combined MPG23
Fuel typePremium unleaded (recommended)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$27,340
Torque207 lb-ft @ 1700 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower200 hp @ 5100 rpm
Turning circle39.0 ft.
Valves16
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$27,340
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
4-wheel ABSyes
brake dryingyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
front and rear seatbelt pretensionersyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$27,340
8 total speakersyes
diversity antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$27,340
Air conditioningyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
leather and simulated alloy trim on shift knobyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
front reading lightsyes
Audio controls on steering wheelyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
cooled storage compartmentyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
Rear floor matsyes
12V rear and 12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
electric power steeringyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$27,340
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$27,340
Roadside Assistance Kityes
First Aid Kityes
Rubber Mat Kityes
Roof Edge Spoileryes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$27,340
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$27,340
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
leatheretteyes
Front leg room40.1 in.
fold flat passenger seatyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front head room39.1 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Passenger seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room56.2 in.
2 -way power driver seatyes
6 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$27,340
Rear head room39.0 in.
Rear leg room35.8 in.
Rear shoulder room55.0 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
folding with storage center armrestyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$27,340
Side Stepsyes
Tow & Ball Mount, 7-Pin Adapter Plugyes
Trailer Hitchyes
Security Wheel Locksyes
Splash Guardsyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$27,340
Front track61.8 in.
Maximum cargo capacity56.1 cu.ft.
Curb weight3404 lbs.
Gross weight4806 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place23.8 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.37 cd.
Angle of approach28.0 degrees
Maximum payload1195 lbs.
Angle of departure25.0 degrees
Length174.5 in.
Maximum towing capacity2200 lbs.
Ground clearance6.9 in.
Height65.6 in.
EPA interior volume119.2 cu.ft.
Wheel base102.5 in.
Width71.2 in.
Rear track61.9 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$27,340
Exterior Colors
  • Wild Cherry Metallic
  • Pepper Gray Metallic
  • White Gold Metallic
  • Night Blue Metallic
  • Candy White
  • Reflex Silver Metallic
  • Deep Black Metallic
  • Pure White
Interior Colors
  • Beige, leatherette
  • Black, leatherette
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$27,340
inside mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
17 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
235/55R H tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$27,340
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$27,340
Free Maintenance1 yr./ 10000 mi.
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
See Tiguan Inventory

Related Used 2014 Volkswagen Tiguan SE info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles