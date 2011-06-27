Used 2012 Volkswagen Tiguan SUV Consumer Reviews

2012 Tiguan - Early Signs All Very Positive gobuffs2 , 09/15/2011 83 of 85 people found this review helpful Purchased this SE model with FWD after about 5 months on the car hunt. AWD not necessary IMO & saved $2K. Looked at Hyundai, Nissan, Ford, Toyota even Audi & Merc. Benz. The car has good zip, the turbo kicks in when asked, and it rides smooth - suspension can feel a bit stiff though, so you feel some road bumps. Fit and finish are outstanding as are the ergonomics. It is very fun to drive, the navigation and audio package is very nice - IMO, no need to bump up to the next level of audio or trim. The leather-ette interior is very nice; most people think it to be real leather and I like the idea that it will clean up easier since I haul kids. Overall, very very pleased so far. Report Abuse

2012 Tiguan Transmission Defect autogal1 , 09/19/2012 36 of 37 people found this review helpful I bought a new 2012 VW Tiguan SE 4 Motion Automatic and in Drive (D) traveling about 25-34 mph the transmission stays in a high gear (5th) and makes a vibrating hum and shake.The transmission will not drop back to 2nd, 3rd or 4th at this speed and is overloaded in 5th.When I give it some gas it hums, lags and shakes more. After applying extra gas it abruptly downshifts lunging the car forward in a jerky fashion.I notified the dealer twice about this issue. The service rep told me the car is in its Adaptive Learning phase and will work this problem out after I drive it for awhile. After 3000 miles the Tiguan transmission has not adjusted as the dealer indicated. Report Abuse

Tiguan has Transmission Problems bmod14 , 02/03/2012 34 of 35 people found this review helpful When they redid the Tiguan transmission for 2012 they ruined it. The trans tries to get to 6th gear as soon as possible to save gas. It now "labors" in 5th or 6th gear at 30 to 45 mph. You can't drive it at a slow constant speed from 30 to 45 mph with out it "laboring" and vibrating the car. Check out these links of people with the same problem. - [HTML removed] Otherwise, nice car! Report Abuse

Transmission problems fixed tom365 , 05/18/2012 60 of 63 people found this review helpful Earlier I wrote a review for the 2012 Tuguan and severely criticized the transmission shift pattern. At the time it deserved the criticism but I am happy to report that VW has issued a software update to the Transmission Control Module. The update has fixed the problem. Hats off to VW for listening to its customers, acknowledging a problem and actually fixing it. Report Abuse