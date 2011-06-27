  1. Home
Used 2011 Volkswagen Tiguan SE Features & Specs

More about the 2011 Tiguan
Overview
Starting MSRP
$28,215
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG22
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$28,215
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$28,215
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)20/25 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)336.0/420.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.8 gal.
Combined MPG22
Fuel typePremium unleaded (recommended)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$28,215
Torque207 lb-ft @ 1700 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower200 hp @ 5100 rpm
Turning circle39.4 ft.
Valves16
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$28,215
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
front and rear seatbelt pretensionersyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$28,215
8 total speakersyes
diversity antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
6 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
USB connectionyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$28,215
Air conditioningyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
front reading lightsyes
Audio controls on steering wheelyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
Rear floor matsyes
12V rear and 12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
electric speed-proportional power steeringyes
leather trim on shift knobyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$28,215
Power mirrorsyes
remote window operationyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$28,215
Tiguan Mat Kityes
Tiguan Protection Kityes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$28,215
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$28,215
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
leatheretteyes
Front leg room40.1 in.
fold flat passenger seatyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front head room39.1 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Passenger seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room56.2 in.
8 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$28,215
Rear head room39.0 in.
Rear leg room35.8 in.
Rear shoulder room54.8 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
folding with storage center armrestyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$28,215
Trailer Hitchyes
Savannah Silver/Black Wheelsyes
Tiguan Trailer Hitch Extrasyes
Davenport Alloy Wheelsyes
Tiguan Side Stepsyes
Splash Guardsyes
Tiguan Sport Styling Kityes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$28,215
Front track61.8 in.
Maximum cargo capacity56.1 cu.ft.
Curb weight3433 lbs.
Gross weight4785 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place23.8 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.37 cd.
Angle of approach18.6 degrees
Maximum payload1352 lbs.
Angle of departure23.3 degrees
Length174.3 in.
Maximum towing capacity2200 lbs.
Ground clearance6.9 in.
Height66.3 in.
Wheel base102.5 in.
Width71.2 in.
Rear track61.9 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$28,215
Exterior Colors
  • Candy White
  • Reflex Silver Metallic
  • White Gold Metallic
  • Deep Black Metallic
  • Night Blue Metallic
  • Wild Cherry Metallic
  • Alpine Gray Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Sandstone, leatherette
  • Charcoal, leatherette
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$28,215
inside mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
17 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
235/55R17 99H tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$28,215
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$28,215
Free Maintenance3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
