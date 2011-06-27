  1. Home
Used 2017 Volkswagen Tiguan Limited S 4Motion Features & Specs

More about the 2017 Tiguan Limited
Overview
Starting MSRP
$23,970
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG21
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Center limited slip differentialyes
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)20/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)338.0/405.6 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.9 gal.
Combined MPG21
Fuel typePremium unleaded (recommended)
Engine
Torque207 lb-ft @ 1700 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower200 hp @ 5100 rpm
Turning circle39.0 ft.
Valves16
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
4-wheel ABSyes
brake dryingyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Premium Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
8 total speakersyes
memory card slotyes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
Air conditioningyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
leather steering wheelyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
cooled storage compartmentyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Rubber Mats Kityes
Roadside Assistance Kityes
First Aid Kityes
Rearview Mirror w/Homelinkyes
Luggage Netyes
Instrumentation
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
8 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
Front leg room40.1 in.
fold flat passenger seatyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front head room39.1 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
Passenger seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room56.2 in.
8 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
clothyes
Rear Seats
Rear head room39.0 in.
Rear leg room35.8 in.
Rear shoulder room55.0 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
Exterior Options
Alloy Wheels Packageyes
Roof Rack & Railsyes
Rear Spoileryes
Wheel Locksyes
Roof Rackyes
Splash Guardsyes
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity56.1 cu.ft.
Curb weight3591 lbs.
Gross weight4960 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place23.8 cu.ft.
Maximum payload1149 lbs.
Length174.5 in.
Maximum towing capacity2200 lbs.
Ground clearance6.9 in.
Height67.1 in.
EPA interior volume119.2 cu.ft.
Wheel base102.5 in.
Width71.2 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Deep Black Pearl
  • Pepper Gray Metallic
  • Pure White
  • Pacific Blue Metallic
  • Reflex Silver Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Charcoal Black, cloth
Tires & Wheels
215/65R H tiresyes
inside mounted spare tireyes
full wheel coversyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
steel wheelsyes
16 x 6.5 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust12 yr./ 120000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Research Similar Vehicles