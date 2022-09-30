Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Volkswagen
  3. Volkswagen Taos
  4. 2023 Volkswagen Taos
  5. Specs & Features

2023 Volkswagen Taos Specs & Features

More about the 2023 Taos
More about the 2023 Taos
Overview
Overview
Starting MSRP
$24,155
Engine TypeGas
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
Fuel & MPG
Fuel & MPG
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
EPA city/highway MPG28/36 MPG
EPA combined MPG31 MPG
Range in miles (city/hwy)369.6/475.2 mi.
Fuel tank capacity13.2 gal.
Engine
Engine
Base engine size1.5 L
CylindersInline 4
Base engine typeGas
Horsepower158 hp @ 5,500 rpm
Torque184 lb-ft @ 1,750 rpm
Valves16
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (DOHC)
Valve timingVariable
Direct injectionyes
Towing & Hauling
Towing & Hauling
Max Payload Capacity937 lbs.
Drivetrain
Drivetrain
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Advertisement
2 Offers Near Ashburn, VA
View Offers
vw.com
*Starting MSRP of $24,155 for a 2023 Volkswagen Taos S 1.5L TSI® with 8-speed automatic transmission. Price excludes transportation, taxes, title, other options, and dealer charges. Dealer sets actual price.
Suspension
Suspension
Front independent suspensionyes
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
Dimensions
Dimensions
Length175.8 in.
Overall width without mirrors72.5 in.
Height64.4 in.
Wheelbase105.9 in.
EPA interior volume127.4 cu.ft.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place27.9 cu.ft.
Maximum cargo capacity65.9 cu.ft.
Turning circle37.6 ft.
Ground clearance6.4 in.
Angle of approach17.3 degrees
Angle of departure24.8 degrees
Curb weight3,181 lbs.
Maximum payload937 lbs.
Gross weight4,321 lbs.
Colors
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Platinum Gray Metallic
  • Deep Black Pearl
  • Dusk Blue Metallic
  • Pure White
  • Pyrite Silver Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Gray/Black, cloth
Front Seat Dimensions
Front Seat Dimensions
Front head room40.7 in.
Front leg room40.1 in.
Front shoulder room56.5 in.
Clothyes
Bucket front seatsyes
6-way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
Height adjustable driver seatyes
6-way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Height adjustable passenger seatyes
Rear Seat Dimensions
Rear Seat Dimensions
Rear head room39.8 in.
Rear leg room37.9 in.
Rear shoulder room55.2 in.
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Folding with pass-thru center armrestyes
Safety
Safety
Blind spot warning accident avoidance systemyes
Pre-collision safety systemyes
Post-collision safety systemyes
Dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
Front and rear head airbagsyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Stability controlyes
Traction controlyes
Child seat anchorsyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Tire pressure monitoringyes
Dusk sensing headlampsyes
Auto delay off headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
Daytime running lightsyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
Advertisement
Build Your Volkswagen Taos
At a Glance:
  • 5 Colors
  • 3 Trims
  • $24,155*starting MSRP
Build & Pricevw.com
*Starting MSRP of $24,155 for a 2023 Volkswagen Taos S 1.5L TSI® with 8-speed automatic transmission. Price excludes transportation, taxes, title, other options, and dealer charges. Dealer sets actual price.
In-Car Entertainment
In-Car Entertainment
AM/FM stereoyes
4 total speakersyes
USB connectionyes
USB with external media controlyes
Power Feature
Power Feature
Remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Comfort & Convenience
Comfort & Convenience
Keyless ignitionyes
Tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
Electric power steeringyes
Rear view camerayes
Cruise controlyes
Front and rear cupholdersyes
Front and rear door pocketsyes
Front seatback storageyes
Leatherette steering wheelyes
Single zone front air conditioningyes
Interior air filtrationyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Instrumentation
Trip computeryes
External temperature displayyes
Tachometeryes
Clockyes
Tires & Wheels
Tires & Wheels
Painted alloy wheelsyes
17 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
215/55R17 tiresyes
Warranty
Warranty
Basic4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
Rust7 yr./ 100,000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36,000 mi.
Mechanical Options
Mechanical Options
Extended Range Remote Start +$525
Alarm Kit +$210
Packages
Packages
IQ.DRIVE® S Package +$495
Convenience Features +$0
Roadside Assistance Kit +$90
First Aid Kit +$40
Driver Assistance Package +$545
Convenience Package +$0
Combination Roadside Kit +$105
Taos MDO Package +$893
VW Care +$235
Safety & Security Options
Safety & Security Options
Car-Net® Safe and Secure 3-Year +$285
Car-Net® Safe and Secure 5-Year +$399
Interior Options
Interior Options
Rearview Mirror w/HomeLink® Connect +$385
Privacy Cover +$230
Luggage Net +$110
Carpeted Mats +$178
Rubber Mats Kit +$278
Exterior Options
Exterior Options
Wheel Locks +$84
Roof Rack +$445
Bumperdillo® +$165
Inventory

Related 2023 Volkswagen Taos info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles

Latest Updates On New Cars

AdvertisementStateFarm
Shopping for car insurance?
Make sure you’re getting the best rate. Check Rates