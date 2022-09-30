2023 Volkswagen Taos Specs & Features
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$24,155
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Drive Type
|Front wheel drive
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Total Seating
|5
|Basic Warranty
|4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
|Fuel & MPG
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|EPA city/highway MPG
|28/36 MPG
|EPA combined MPG
|31 MPG
|Range in miles (city/hwy)
|369.6/475.2 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|13.2 gal.
|Engine
|Base engine size
|1.5 L
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Horsepower
|158 hp @ 5,500 rpm
|Torque
|184 lb-ft @ 1,750 rpm
|Valves
|16
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (DOHC)
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Direct injection
|yes
|Towing & Hauling
|Max Payload Capacity
|937 lbs.
|Drivetrain
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Drive type
|Front wheel drive
|Suspension
|Front independent suspension
|yes
|Stabilizer bar stabilizer bar
|yes
|Dimensions
|Length
|175.8 in.
|Overall width without mirrors
|72.5 in.
|Height
|64.4 in.
|Wheelbase
|105.9 in.
|EPA interior volume
|127.4 cu.ft.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|27.9 cu.ft.
|Maximum cargo capacity
|65.9 cu.ft.
|Turning circle
|37.6 ft.
|Ground clearance
|6.4 in.
|Angle of approach
|17.3 degrees
|Angle of departure
|24.8 degrees
|Curb weight
|3,181 lbs.
|Maximum payload
|937 lbs.
|Gross weight
|4,321 lbs.
|Colors
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Front Seat Dimensions
|Front head room
|40.7 in.
|Front leg room
|40.1 in.
|Front shoulder room
|56.5 in.
|Cloth
|yes
|Bucket front seats
|yes
|6-way manual driver seat adjustments
|yes
|Height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|6-way manual passenger seat adjustment
|yes
|Height adjustable passenger seat
|yes
|Rear Seat Dimensions
|Rear head room
|39.8 in.
|Rear leg room
|37.9 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|55.2 in.
|Split-folding rear seatback
|yes
|Folding with pass-thru center armrest
|yes
|Safety
|Blind spot warning accident avoidance system
|yes
|Pre-collision safety system
|yes
|Post-collision safety system
|yes
|Dual front side-mounted airbags
|yes
|Front and rear head airbags
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|Stability control
|yes
|Traction control
|yes
|Child seat anchors
|yes
|Rear door child safety locks
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakes
|yes
|Emergency braking assist
|yes
|Tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|Dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|Auto delay off headlamps
|yes
|LED headlamp
|yes
|Daytime running lights
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|3 rear headrests
|yes
|Rear height adjustable headrests
|yes
|Rear center 3-point belt
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|4 total speakers
|yes
|USB connection
|yes
|USB with external media control
|yes
|Power Feature
|Remote keyless power door locks
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
|Keyless ignition
|yes
|Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|yes
|Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel
|yes
|Electric power steering
|yes
|Rear view camera
|yes
|Cruise control
|yes
|Front and rear cupholders
|yes
|Front and rear door pockets
|yes
|Front seatback storage
|yes
|Leatherette steering wheel
|yes
|Single zone front air conditioning
|yes
|Interior air filtration
|yes
|Dual illuminating vanity mirrors
|yes
|Instrumentation
|Trip computer
|yes
|External temperature display
|yes
|Tachometer
|yes
|Clock
|yes
|Tires & Wheels
|Painted alloy wheels
|yes
|17 x 7.0 in. wheels
|yes
|All season tires
|yes
|215/55R17 tires
|yes
|Warranty
|Basic
|4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
|Rust
|7 yr./ 100,000 mi.
|Roadside
|3 yr./ 36,000 mi.
|Mechanical Options
|Extended Range Remote Start
|+$525
|Alarm Kit
|+$210
|Packages
|IQ.DRIVE® S Package
|+$495
|Convenience Features
|+$0
|Roadside Assistance Kit
|+$90
|First Aid Kit
|+$40
|Driver Assistance Package
|+$545
|Convenience Package
|+$0
|Combination Roadside Kit
|+$105
|Taos MDO Package
|+$893
|VW Care
|+$235
|Safety & Security Options
|Car-Net® Safe and Secure 3-Year
|+$285
|Car-Net® Safe and Secure 5-Year
|+$399
|Interior Options
|Rearview Mirror w/HomeLink® Connect
|+$385
|Privacy Cover
|+$230
|Luggage Net
|+$110
|Carpeted Mats
|+$178
|Rubber Mats Kit
|+$278
|Exterior Options
|Wheel Locks
|+$84
|Roof Rack
|+$445
|Bumperdillo®
|+$165
Related 2023 Volkswagen Taos info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Audi S8 2014
- Used Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class 2010
- Used Audi S5 2011
- Used Ford Shelby GT500 1998
- Used Chevrolet Sonic 2009
- Used Volvo S60 2014
- Used Pontiac GTO 2005
- Used Audi S6 2008
- Used Audi A8 2011
- Used Jeep Compass 2010
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2021 Chevrolet Bolt EV
- 2022 Range Rover
- Audi A7 2021
- 2021 BMW 4 Series
- 2021 Maserati Ghibli
- 2023 Volvo XC40 Recharge Twin Pure Electric
- 2023 Land Rover Discovery Sport
- 2021 MINI Convertible
- 2023 Buick Encore GX
- 2021 FIAT 500X
Other models to consider
- 2021 Volkswagen Golf GTI
- 2021 Passat
- 2023 Taos
- Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport 2021
- 2021 Volkswagen ID.4
- Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport 2023
- 2021 Volkswagen Jetta GLI
- Volkswagen Arteon 2021
- Volkswagen Tiguan 2022
- 2023 Atlas
Research Similar Vehicles
- 2022 Lexus RX 350L
- Honda Passport 2022
- 2022 Mazda CX-30
- Cadillac Escalade 2021
- Cadillac XT5 2022
- 2021 RX 350
- 2023 Nissan Murano
- 2023 X7
- 2023 Genesis GV70
- 2022 Nissan Armada