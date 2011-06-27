  1. Home
2022 Volkswagen Taos SEL Specs & Features

More about the 2022 Taos
Overview
Starting MSRP
$33,045
Engine TypeGas
Transmission7-speed automated manual
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG28
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
descent controlyes
Center limited slip differentialyes
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Transmission7-speed automated manual
Fuel & MPG
Combined MPG28
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)25/32 mpg
Fuel tank capacity14.5 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Range in miles (cty/hwy)362.5/464.0 mi.
Engine
direct injectionyes
Base engine size1.5 l
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Horsepower158 hp @ 5500 rpm
Torque184 lb-ft @ 1750 rpm
Turning circle37.6 ft.
Valve timingVariable
Valves16
Safety
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
LED headlampyes
adaptive headlightsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
cornering lightsyes
daytime running lightsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front and rear head airbagsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
stability controlyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Taos MDO Package +$815
VW Care +$205
First Aid Kit +$35
Roadside Assistance Kit +$85
Combination Roadside Kit +$99
Panoramic Sunroof Package +$1,200
In-Car Entertainment
1 subwoofer(s)yes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
400 watts stereo outputyes
8 total speakersyes
Beats Audio premium brand speakersyes
USB connectionyes
USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
surround audio surround audio (discrete)yes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
adaptive cruise controlyes
electric power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front seatback storageyes
keyless ignitionyes
rear parking sensorsyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
heated steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
leather steering wheelyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Dual zone front climate controlyes
Power Feature
hands-free entryyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Luggage Net +$100
Rubber Mats Kit +$260
Rearview Mirror w/HomeLink® Connect +$355
Carpeted Mats +$165
Privacy Cover +$200
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
trip computeryes
Front Seat Dimensions
10 -way power driver seatyes
8 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
leatheryes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
ventilated driver seatyes
ventilated passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front head room40.7 in.
Front leg room40.1 in.
Front shoulder room56.5 in.
Passenger seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Rear Seat Dimensions
folding with pass-thru center armrestyes
rear ventilation ductsyes
Rear head room39.8 in.
Rear leg room37.9 in.
Rear shoulder room55.2 in.
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Roof Rack +$365
Splash Guards +$220
Wheel Locks +$80
Side Steps +$695
Dimensions
Angle of approach17.7 degrees
Angle of departure24.8 degrees
Cargo capacity, all seats in place24.9 cu.ft.
Curb weight3430 lbs.
EPA interior volume124.4 cu.ft.
Gross weight4608 lbs.
Ground clearance6.6 in.
Height64.6 in.
Length175.8 in.
Maximum cargo capacity60.2 cu.ft.
Maximum payload937 lbs.
Wheel base105.6 in.
Width72.5 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Cornflower Blue
  • King's Red Metallic
  • Dusk Blue Metallic
  • Pure Gray
  • Pure White
  • Pyrite Silver Metallic
  • Platinum Gray Metallic
  • Deep Black Pearl
Interior Colors
  • French Roast/Black, leather
  • Gray/Black, leather
Tires & Wheels
painted alloy wheelsyes
19 x 8.0 in. wheelsyes
225/45R19 tiresyes
Null tiresyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Free Maintenance2 yr./ 20000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust7 yr./ 100000 mi.
