Used 2012 Volkswagen Routan SE Features & Specs

More about the 2012 Routan
Overview
Starting MSRP
$34,490
Engine TypeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG20
Total Seating7
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$34,490
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$34,490
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/25 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)348.5/512.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity20.5 gal.
Combined MPG20
Fuel typeFlex-fuel (unleaded/e85)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$34,490
Torque260 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm
Base engine size3.6 l
Horsepower283 hp @ 6350 rpm
Turning circle38.0 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$34,490
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
front, rear and third row head airbagsyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$34,490
12 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
satellite radio w/real time traffic satellite radioyes
AM/FM stereoyes
video monitoryes
video remote controlyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
DVD playeryes
USB connectionyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$34,490
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
cruise controlyes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
cargo netyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
power steeringyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
Rear floor matsyes
rear view camerayes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
adjustable pedalsyes
front door pocketsyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
12V rear power outlet(s)yes
leather trim on shift knobyes
simulated alloy trim on dashyes
simulated alloy trim on doorsyes
Dual zone air conditioningyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$34,490
Power mirrorsyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$34,490
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$34,490
multi-level heating driver seatyes
leatheretteyes
Front leg room40.6 in.
captains chairs front seatsyes
Front head room37.2 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room63.0 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room57.0 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$34,490
Rear head room39.2 in.
Rear hip Room64.8 in.
Rear leg room36.3 in.
Rear shoulder room64.7 in.
manual folding split-bench third row seatsyes
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$34,490
Front track65.0 in.
Maximum cargo capacity144.4 cu.ft.
Curb weight4595 lbs.
Gross weight5795 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place32.7 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.30 cd.
Maximum payload1200 lbs.
Length202.5 in.
Maximum towing capacity3600 lbs.
Ground clearance5.6 in.
Height68.9 in.
Wheel base121.2 in.
Width76.9 in.
Rear track64.8 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$34,490
Exterior Colors
  • Deep Claret Metallic
  • Calla Lily White
  • Nocturne Black Metallic
  • Mercury Silver Metallic
  • Glacial Blue Metallic
  • York Blue
  • Mariner Blue
  • Twilight Gray Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Aero Gray, leatherette
  • Sierra Stone, leatherette
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$34,490
17 x 6.5 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
225/65R17 tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$34,490
modified MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
torsion beam rear suspensionyes
front independent suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$34,490
Free Maintenance3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust3 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
