Used 2011 Volkswagen Routan SEL Premium Features & Specs

More about the 2011 Routan
Overview
Starting MSRP
$43,240
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG20
Total Seating7
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission6-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/25 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)348.5/512.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity20.5 gal.
Combined MPG20
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque260 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm
Base engine size3.6 l
Horsepower283 hp @ 6350 rpm
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
2 rear headrestsyes
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
front, rear and third row head airbagsyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
In-Car Entertainment
12 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
satellite radio w/real time traffic satellite radioyes
AM/FM stereoyes
video monitoryes
video remote controlyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
DVD playeryes
USB connectionyes
560 watts stereo outputyes
9 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
remote trunk releaseyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyes
leather steering wheelyes
cargo netyes
Three zone climate controlyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
rear view camerayes
adjustable pedalsyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
leather trim on shift knobyes
simulated alloy trim on doorsyes
overhead console with storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
power steeringyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Rear floor matsyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
front door pocketsyes
12V rear power outlet(s)yes
simulated alloy trim on dashyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Power mirrorsyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
height adjustable passenger seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room40.6 in.
captains chairs front seatsyes
leatheryes
Front head room37.2 in.
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Passenger seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room63.0 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Front hip room57.0 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room39.2 in.
Rear hip Room64.8 in.
Rear leg room36.3 in.
Rear shoulder room64.7 in.
power folding split-bench third row seatsyes
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
multi-level heatingyes
Measurements
Front track65.0 in.
Maximum cargo capacity144.4 cu.ft.
Length202.5 in.
Maximum towing capacity3600 lbs.
Curb weight4595 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place32.7 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.30 cd.
Wheel base121.2 in.
Width76.9 in.
Rear track64.8 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Neptune Blue Metallic
  • Tanzanite Metallic
  • Mercury Silver Metallic
  • Glacial Blue Metallic (Late Availability)
  • Nocturne Black Metallic
  • Deep Claret Metallic
  • Twilight Gray Metallic
  • Golden Poplar Metallic
  • Calla Lily White
Interior Colors
  • Aero Gray, leather
  • Sierra Stone, leather
Tires & Wheels
17 x 7.5 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
P225/65R17 tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
modified MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
torsion beam rear suspensionyes
front independent suspensionyes
Warranty
Free Maintenance3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust3 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
