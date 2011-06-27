  1. Home
Used 2011 Volkswagen Routan SE Features & Specs

More about the 2011 Routan
Overview
Starting MSRP
$34,750
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG20
Total Seating7
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission6-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/25 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)348.5/512.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity20.5 gal.
Combined MPG20
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque260 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm
Base engine size3.6 l
Horsepower283 hp @ 6350 rpm
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
front, rear and third row head airbagsyes
In-Car Entertainment
12 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
video monitoryes
video remote controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
DVD playeryes
USB connectionyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
remote trunk releaseyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
cruise controlyes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
cargo netyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
power steeringyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
Rear floor matsyes
rear view camerayes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
adjustable pedalsyes
front door pocketsyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
12V rear power outlet(s)yes
leather trim on shift knobyes
simulated alloy trim on dashyes
simulated alloy trim on doorsyes
Dual zone air conditioningyes
Power Feature
Power mirrorsyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
multi-level heating driver seatyes
leatheretteyes
Front leg room40.6 in.
captains chairs front seatsyes
Front head room37.2 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Passenger seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room63.0 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room57.0 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room39.2 in.
Rear hip Room64.8 in.
Rear leg room36.3 in.
Rear shoulder room64.7 in.
manual folding split-bench third row seatsyes
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Front track65.0 in.
Maximum cargo capacity144.4 cu.ft.
Length202.5 in.
Maximum towing capacity3600 lbs.
Curb weight4595 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place32.7 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.30 cd.
Wheel base121.2 in.
Width76.9 in.
Rear track64.8 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Neptune Blue Metallic
  • Tanzanite Metallic
  • Mercury Silver Metallic
  • Glacial Blue Metallic (Late Availability)
  • Nocturne Black Metallic
  • Deep Claret Metallic
  • Twilight Gray Metallic
  • Golden Poplar Metallic
  • Calla Lily White
Interior Colors
  • Aero Gray, leatherette
  • Sierra Stone, leatherette
Tires & Wheels
17 x 7.5 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
P225/65R17 tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
modified MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
torsion beam rear suspensionyes
front independent suspensionyes
Warranty
Free Maintenance3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust3 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
