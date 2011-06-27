Used 2011 Volkswagen Routan Minivan Consumer Reviews
12,000 miles and going strong
We purchased the 2011 Routan for our summer driving season. This van has been great for us. The navigation and ent. system are very easy to use. It is also nice to have the various electronic access points in the rear seats. We drove the van 12,000 this summer and cannot be disappointed.
Tipm Module Issues
First of all, these cars are built by Chrysler, and has an issues with the tipm module which only cost to repair $1,000 or more with no guaranty that will not happen again, I did some research and found a lot of people having this issue, it causes the car to turn off while driving it, or sometimes will not start at all. I have 53K miles on it. Also the engine is weak and the transmission is starting to give me problems, along with a side door making noises when I open it. Stay away from these vans. It's 21 February 2017 and the VW has NOT done anything about this. They disrespect their clients from left to right. Stay away from VW.
Chrysler's neglected step child
Same engine and transmission as Chrysler's Town & Country, but the T & C recalls don't apply to Routans. We've had to replace the TIPM twice, the alternator twice, multiple cylinders have need repair, the electrical has needed work, and now the transmission is gone. Plus the mpg is way less than they claim. I will never own another Chrysler product, especially one disguised as a VW.
Electrical and service nightmare
***2017 update- finally got rid of my Routan. We bought a Ford Expedition. On the Routan, the leatherette fabric has been wearing out, tearing and flaking off on the seats for the last few years and especially the driver seat. There is always something broken or failing on this car. The rear breaklights were never sealed properly so every 3 months the lights short out. Pretty annoying. It's sad because it was my favorite family car, it's a nice looking car, it drives nicely when it's not breaking, it's comfortable, I love automatic doors, but it's not a good investment. There were some weird electrical things going on with the locks not locking all doors. We live where there is snow and ice so we had to finally go back to an SUV. ***2016 update- More problems and more problems. Service people know me well. All I can say is it's a good thing I got an extended warranty!! The leatherette is ripping on my seat and both passenger and driver side door handles have lethally sharp, chrome pealing and cutting the heck out of our hands. These things are not covered under warranty and would cost a fortune to fix. Other than that, we have had to replace the rear gasket over twice in one year, the belt in the passenger side door holding up the window, snapped, the fan belts in both engine area and AC both gave out, the list goes on. Good thing the stopped making these vans. I still love the way it looks and feels, but I will be selling it before the warranty ends. ***********We Purchased from Ken Garff VW in Orem in November of 2011. Within less than a month we were at the service dep. getting things fixed. First it was the paint and weather stripping around all the windows chipping and pealing and discolored. Then it was several trips for a shifting problem. They said it was electrical and they said they fixed it. But we were back 5 times and 2 so called recall updates to the electrical before finally another location replaced something I the engine. That seemed to help. But then the motor for the AC and heater broke. Then the electrical went crazy and my car shut off mid driving. Now it's in the shop and I am ready to call it a lemon and get a new car.
PERFECT FOR US
Bought the vehicle when we had 5 dogs and 3 cats to go to our vacation home. It has given us no problems, gas mileage is good. Seems to drive itself. Only problem is the city we moved to does not have a VW dealer. Has a VW authorized repair shop, but so much of this is Chrysler if we had a major problem iI am not sure that they would know what to do. We have 76000 miles on the car now and love it. A lot of highway mileage, probably 80%. I can get over 30 mpg if the speed is kept around 55. At 75 on the highway mpg is around 26. City is 20 or 21. Been great for hauling stuff around Still great at 83000 miles. Almost drives itself. Had to sell it as it is difficult to get serviced in small town. It is part VW and part Chrysler and VW service center here did not have the equipment to service warning light. Chrysler dealer would not help with the electronics so had to sell. DO NOT recommend for small town.
