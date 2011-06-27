  1. Home
Used 2010 Volkswagen Routan SEL Features & Specs

More about the 2010 Routan
Overview
Starting MSRP
$36,600
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG20
Total Seating7
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$36,600
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$36,600
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/25 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)348.5/512.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity20.5 gal.
Combined MPG20
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$36,600
Torque259 lb-ft @ 4100 rpm
Base engine size4.0 l
Horsepower251 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle38.0 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$36,600
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
front, rear and third row head airbagsyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$36,600
USB connectionyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$36,600
remote trunk releaseyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
cruise controlyes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
cargo netyes
Three zone climate controlyes
power steeringyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
Rear floor matsyes
rear view camerayes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
adjustable pedalsyes
front door pocketsyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
12V rear power outlet(s)yes
leather trim on shift knobyes
simulated alloy trim on dashyes
interior air filtrationyes
simulated alloy trim on doorsyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$36,600
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$36,600
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$36,600
height adjustable passenger seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room40.6 in.
captains chairs front seatsyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
leatheryes
Front head room37.2 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Passenger seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room63.0 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room57.0 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$36,600
Rear head room39.2 in.
Rear hip Room64.8 in.
Rear leg room36.3 in.
Rear shoulder room64.7 in.
manual folding split-bench third row seatsyes
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
multi-level heatingyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$36,600
Front track65.0 in.
Maximum cargo capacity144.4 cu.ft.
Curb weight4621 lbs.
Gross weight5821 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place32.7 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.30 cd.
Maximum payload1200 lbs.
Length202.5 in.
Maximum towing capacity3500 lbs.
Ground clearance6.1 in.
Height68.9 in.
Wheel base121.2 in.
Width76.9 in.
Rear track64.8 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$36,600
Exterior Colors
  • Mercury Silver Metallic
  • Neptune Blue Metallic
  • Tanzanite Metallic
  • Calla Lilly White
  • Meteor Gray Metallic
  • Golden Poplar Metallic
  • Cocoa Bean Metallic
  • Pomegranate Red Metallic
  • Nocturne Black Metallic
  • Antigua Blue Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Aero Gray, leather
  • Ceylon Beige, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$36,600
17 x 7.5 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
P225/65R17 tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$36,600
modified MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
torsion beam rear suspensionyes
front independent suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$36,600
Free Maintenance3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust3 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Research Similar Vehicles