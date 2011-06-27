Used 2009 Volkswagen Routan S Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Starting MSRP
$27,700
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG18
Total Seating7
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/23 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)328.0/471.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity20.5 gal.
Combined MPG18
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque230 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size3.8 l
Horsepower197 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle38.0 ft.
Valves12
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV6
Safety
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
child seat anchorsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
2 front headrestsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
front, rear and third row head airbagsyes
In-Car Entertainment
12 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
video monitoryes
video remote controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
DVD playeryes
mast antennayes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
remote trunk releaseyes
cruise controlyes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
cargo netyes
power steeringyes
front reading lightsyes
Front and rear air conditioningyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
Rear floor matsyes
front door pocketsyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
12V rear power outlet(s)yes
leather trim on shift knobyes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room39.8 in.
height adjustable passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
Front shoulder room63.0 in.
Front leg room40.6 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
captains chairs front seatsyes
Front hip room57.0 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Rear head room39.2 in.
Rear hip Room64.8 in.
Rear leg room36.3 in.
Rear shoulder room64.7 in.
manual folding split-bench third row seatsyes
folding with storage center armrestyes
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Front track65.0 in.
Maximum cargo capacity144.0 cu.ft.
Curb weight4335 lbs.
Gross weight5535 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place32.7 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.30 cd.
Maximum payload1200 lbs.
Length202.5 in.
Maximum towing capacity3500 lbs.
Ground clearance6.1 in.
Height68.9 in.
Wheel base121.2 in.
Width76.9 in.
Rear track64.8 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Antigua Blue
  • Calla Lily White
  • Mercury Silver
  • Pomegranate Red
Interior Colors
  • Aero Gray, cloth
Tires & Wheels
full wheel coversyes
225/65R16 tiresyes
All season tiresyes
steel wheelsyes
16 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
modified MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
torsion beam rear suspensionyes
front independent suspensionyes
Warranty
Free Maintenance3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust3 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
