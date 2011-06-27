  1. Home
  2. Volkswagen
  3. Volkswagen Rabbit
  4. Used 2008 Volkswagen Rabbit
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2008 Volkswagen Rabbit S Features & Specs

More about the 2008 Rabbit
Overview
Starting MSRP
$16,675
See Rabbit Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 5
Combined MPG24
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$16,675
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$16,675
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)21/29 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)304.5/420.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity14.5 gal.
Combined MPG24
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$16,675
Valves20
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size2.5 l
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 5
Safety
Starting MSRP
$16,675
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$16,675
8 total speakersyes
AM/FM CD-controller stereoyes
mast antennayes
auxiliary audio inputyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$16,675
remote trunk releaseyes
Air conditioningyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
manual rear seat easy entryyes
12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
front door pocketsyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
electric speed-proportional power steeringyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$16,675
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$16,675
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$16,675
Front head room39.3 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room54.7 in.
Front leg room41.2 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$16,675
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room38.5 in.
Rear leg room35.3 in.
Rear shoulder room54.6 in.
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$16,675
Front track60.6 in.
Curb weight3041 lbs.
Gross weight4013 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place15.0 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.32 cd.
Length165.8 in.
Ground clearance5.4 in.
Height58.2 in.
EPA interior volume109.0 cu.ft.
Wheel base101.5 in.
Width69.3 in.
Rear track59.8 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$16,675
Exterior Colors
  • Sage Green Metallic
  • Shadow Blue Metallic
  • United Gray Metallic
  • Tornado Red
  • Reflex Silver Metallic
  • Candy White
  • Black
Interior Colors
  • Anthracite, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$16,675
inside mounted spare tireyes
195/65R H tiresyes
full wheel coversyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
steel wheelsyes
15 x 6.0 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$16,675
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$16,675
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50000 mi.
See Rabbit Inventory

Related Used 2008 Volkswagen Rabbit S info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles