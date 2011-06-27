  1. Home
Used 2006 Volkswagen Rabbit PZEV Features & Specs

More about the 2006 Rabbit
Overview
Starting MSRP
$16,990
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 5
Combined MPG22
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$16,990
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$16,990
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)19/28 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)275.5/406.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity14.5 gal.
Combined MPG22
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$16,990
Torque170 lb-ft @ 3750 rpm
Base engine size2.5 l
Horsepower150 hp @ 5000 rpm
Valves20
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 5
Safety
Starting MSRP
$16,990
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$16,990
AM/FM CD-controller stereoyes
10 total speakersyes
mast antennayes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$16,990
remote trunk releaseyes
Air conditioningyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
front reading lightsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
Rear floor matsyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
front door pocketsyes
electric speed-proportional power steeringyes
interior air filtrationyes
simulated alloy trim on doorsyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$16,990
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$16,990
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$16,990
premium clothyes
bucket front seatsyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room41.2 in.
fold flat passenger seatyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front head room39.3 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Passenger seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room54.7 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
2 -way power driver seatyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$16,990
Rear head room38.5 in.
Rear leg room35.3 in.
Rear shoulder room54.6 in.
folding with pass-thru center armrestyes
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$16,990
Front track60.6 in.
Curb weight3071 lbs.
Gross weight4145 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place15.0 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.32 cd.
Length165.8 in.
Ground clearance5.4 in.
Height58.2 in.
EPA interior volume109.0 cu.ft.
Wheel base101.5 in.
Width69.3 in.
Rear track59.8 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$16,990
Exterior Colors
  • Black Uni
  • Reflex Silver
  • Sage Green
  • Shadow Blue
Interior Colors
  • Art Gray, premium cloth
  • Pure Beige, premium cloth
  • Anthracite, premium cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$16,990
inside mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
195/65R H tiresyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
full wheel coversyes
All season tiresyes
steel wheelsyes
15 x 6.0 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$16,990
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$16,990
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.
