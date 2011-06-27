  1. Home
  2. Volkswagen
  3. Volkswagen R32
  4. Used 2004 Volkswagen R32
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2004 Volkswagen R32 Base Features & Specs

More about the 2004 R32
Overview
Starting MSRP
$29,100
See R32 Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed manual
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG19
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$29,100
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Center limited slip differentialyes
Transmission6-speed manual
mechanical center differentialyes
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$29,100
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)278.8/393.6 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.4 gal.
Combined MPG19
Fuel typePremium unleaded (recommended)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$29,100
Torque236 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm
Base engine size3.2 l
Horsepower240 hp @ 6250 rpm
Turning circle35.8 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$29,100
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
traction controlyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$29,100
8 total speakersyes
AM/FM CD-controller stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
Monsoon premium brand speakersyes
mast antennayes
radio data systemyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$29,100
remote trunk releaseyes
alloy trim on dashyes
alloy trim on doorsyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
manual rear seat easy entryyes
12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
power steeringyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
alloy trim on center consoleyes
front door pocketsyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
leather trim on shift knobyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$29,100
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote window operationyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$29,100
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$29,100
height adjustable passenger seatyes
vinyl/clothyes
sport front seatsyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room41.5 in.
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front head room37.4 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Passenger seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room53.7 in.
6 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$29,100
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room36.5 in.
Rear leg room33.5 in.
Rear shoulder room52.7 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$29,100
Front track59.5 in.
Maximum cargo capacity38.8 cu.ft.
Curb weight3409 lbs.
Gross weight4421 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place14 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient.31 cd.
Length164.4 in.
Ground clearance4.2 in.
Height56.1 in.
EPA interior volume99 cu.ft.
Wheel base99.1 in.
Width68.3 in.
Rear track58.7 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$29,100
Exterior Colors
  • Reflex Silver Metallic
  • Black Magic
  • Tornado Red
  • Deep Blue Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Anthracite/Black
  • Black
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$29,100
18 x 7.5 in. wheelsyes
225/40R Y tiresyes
Performance tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$29,100
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$29,100
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50000 mi.
See R32 Inventory

Related Used 2004 Volkswagen R32 Base info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles