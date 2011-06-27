  1. Home
2022 Volkswagen Passat Limited Edition Specs & Features

More about the 2022 Passat
Overview
Starting MSRP
$30,295
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG28
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Combined MPG28
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)24/36 mpg
Fuel tank capacity18.5 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Range in miles (cty/hwy)444.0/666.0 mi.
Engine
direct injectionyes
Base engine size2.0 l
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Horsepower174 hp @ 5,000 rpm
Torque206 lb-ft @ 4,250 rpm
Turning circle36.4 ft.
Valve timingVariable
Valves16
Towing & Hauling
Max Payload Capacity948 lbs.
Safety
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
LED headlampyes
adaptive headlightsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
cornering lightsyes
daytime running lightsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front and rear head airbagsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
stability controlyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
VW Care +$140
Combination Assistance Kit +$99
Roadside Assistance Kit +$85
In-Car Entertainment
1 subwoofer(s)yes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
400 watts stereo outputyes
8 total speakersyes
Fender premium brand speakersyes
USB connectionyes
memory card slotyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
adaptive cruise controlyes
driver assisted parking assistyes
electric power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
front seatback storageyes
keyless ignitionyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
leather steering wheelyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Dual zone front climate controlyes
Power Feature
hands-free entryyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Rearview Mirror w/HomeLink +$325
Carpeted Mats +$165
Rubber Mats Kit +$260
Luggage Net +$100
First Aid Kit +$35
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
trip computeryes
Front Seat Dimensions
8 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
8 -way power driver seatyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
leatheryes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front head room37.4 in.
Front leg room42.4 in.
Front shoulder room56.9 in.
Passenger seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Rear Seat Dimensions
folding center armrestyes
multi-level heatingyes
rear ventilation ductsyes
Rear head room37.8 in.
Rear leg room39.1 in.
Rear shoulder room57.0 in.
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Bumperdillo +$150
Wheel Locks +$80
Splash Guards +$220
Dimensions
Cargo capacity, all seats in place15.9 cu.ft.
Curb weight3,314 lbs.
Gross weight4,475 lbs.
Height58.7 in.
Length193.6 in.
Maximum payload948 lbs.
Overall Width without Mirrors72.6 in.
Wheel base110.4 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Aurora Red Metallic
  • Racing Green Metallic
  • Platinum Gray Metallic
  • Pure White
Interior Colors
  • Mauro Brown, leather
  • Titan Black, leather
Tires & Wheels
inside mounted spare tireyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
temporary spare tireyes
18 x 8.0 in. wheelsyes
235/45R H tiresyes
All season tiresyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Basic4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
Free Maintenance2 yr./ 20,000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36,000 mi.
Rust7 yr./ 100,000 mi.
