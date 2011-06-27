  1. Home
2022 Volkswagen Passat Deals, Incentives & Rebates

2022 Volkswagen Passat

Limited Edition

Limited Edition 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)

  • Auto Show for Retail or Lease

    Requirements and Restrictions:

    Program Description: During the Program Period VWoA will pay an Auto Show Bonus amount towards the lease or purchase of select new and unused Volkswagen models. The VWoA Bonus will only be provided to eligible recipients of the Auto Show Certificate. Auto Show Certificate recipients will have approximately 90 days to redeem for the purchase or lease of an eligible Volkswagen model.

    Customer $ Offer
    $500
    Start
    01/05/2021
    End
    01/03/2022

    Mobility for Retail or Lease

    Requirements and Restrictions:

    Volkswagen will provide up to $1,000 towards the purchase and installation of lift equipment, carriers, hand controls, pedal extensions or other assistance equipment on any eligible new Volkswagen model

    Customer $ Offer
    $1,000
    Start
    01/05/2021
    End
    01/03/2022

    Student/College Grad for Retail or Lease

    Requirements and Restrictions:

    Special College Grad Program to customers within 6 months of graduation, or have graduated no more than 24 months prior to the date of credit application from one of the following: - a two or four year accredited college - an accredited Associate's, Bachelor's, Master's or Doctorate program - an accredited Registered Nursing or Licensed Practical Nursing School.

    Customer $ Offer
    $500
    Start
    01/05/2021
    End
    01/03/2022

    Military for Retail or Lease

    Requirements and Restrictions:

    Special Military and Veteran Program to customers who meet one of the following criteria: Military: i) Active Duty U.S. Military (Army, Navy, Air Force, Marines, National Guard, Coast Guard and Active Reserve) ii) U.S. Military Veterans iii) U.S. Military Retirees

    Customer $ Offer
    $500
    Start
    01/05/2021
    End
    01/03/2022

    First Responder for Retail or Lease

    Requirements and Restrictions:

    The following customers and their family household members are eligible the Program: a. Military: i) Active Duty U.S. Military (Army, Navy, Air Force, Marines, National Guard, Coast Guard and Active Reserve) ii) U.S. Military Veterans (within 24 months of active duty) Veteran: Someone who has served in active military and has been discharged or released under conditions other than dishonorable iii) U.S. Military Retirees Retiree: A former member of the military that has served 20 or more years in the military b. Active First Responder: Police Officer, Sheriff/Sheriffx2019s Deputy, Correctional Officer, State Trooper, Federal Law Enforcement Officer, Firefighter (career or volunteer), EMT, Paramedics, 911 Dispatcher/Operator Ineligible Occupations: Retired First Responders, Registered Nurse, Ski Patrol, Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) members, Volunteers in Police Service (VIPS), Search and Rescue, Emergency Management Volunteers

    Customer $ Offer
    $500
    Start
    01/05/2021
    End
    01/03/2022

  Financing

    (0 available)
All 2022 Volkswagen Passat Deals

Cash OffersFinancingLeasingOther
Limited Edition 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)See if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee all for sale
SE 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)See if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee all for sale
R-Line 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)See if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee all for sale

Other models