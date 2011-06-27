Requirements and Restrictions:

The following customers and their family household members are eligible the Program: a. Military: i) Active Duty U.S. Military (Army, Navy, Air Force, Marines, National Guard, Coast Guard and Active Reserve) ii) U.S. Military Veterans (within 24 months of active duty) Veteran: Someone who has served in active military and has been discharged or released under conditions other than dishonorable iii) U.S. Military Retirees Retiree: A former member of the military that has served 20 or more years in the military b. Active First Responder: Police Officer, Sheriff/Sheriffx2019s Deputy, Correctional Officer, State Trooper, Federal Law Enforcement Officer, Firefighter (career or volunteer), EMT, Paramedics, 911 Dispatcher/Operator Ineligible Occupations: Retired First Responders, Registered Nurse, Ski Patrol, Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) members, Volunteers in Police Service (VIPS), Search and Rescue, Emergency Management Volunteers