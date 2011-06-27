2021 Volkswagen Passat S Features & Specs
|Overview
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Drive Type
|Front wheel drive
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Combined MPG
|28
|Total Seating
|5
|Basic Warranty
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|Drive type
|Front wheel drive
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Fuel & MPG
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|24/36 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|444.0/666.0 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|18.5 gal.
|Combined MPG
|28
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
|Torque
|206 lb-ft @ 4250 rpm
|Base engine size
|2.0 l
|Horsepower
|174 hp @ 5000 rpm
|Turning circle
|36.4 ft.
|Valves
|16
|direct injection
|yes
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Safety
|Rear door child safety locks
|yes
|Turn signal mirrors
|yes
|daytime running lights
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|dual front side-mounted airbags
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|Rear height adjustable headrests
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|3 rear headrests
|yes
|auto delay off headlamps
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|blind spot warning accident avoidance system
|yes
|pre-collision safety system
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|Rear center 3-point belt
|yes
|post-collision safety system
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|front and rear head airbags
|yes
|Emergency braking assist
|yes
|dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|LED headlamp
|yes
|Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakes
|yes
|Packages
|VW Care
|yes
|Combination Assistance Kit
|yes
|Roadside Assistance Kit
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
|3 Months of provided satellite radio service
|yes
|memory card slot
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|satellite radio satellite radio
|yes
|USB connection
|yes
|6 total speakers
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
|Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel
|yes
|Single zone front air conditioning
|yes
|front cupholders
|yes
|leather steering wheel
|yes
|front and rear door pockets
|yes
|electric power steering
|yes
|rear view camera
|yes
|tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|yes
|Dual vanity mirrors
|yes
|turn signal in mirrors
|yes
|adaptive cruise control
|yes
|Power Feature
|remote keyless power door locks
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Interior Options
|Rubber Mats Kit
|yes
|First Aid Kit
|yes
|Rearview Mirror w/HomeLink
|yes
|Carpeted Mats
|yes
|Luggage Net
|yes
|Prism Mirror
|yes
|Instrumentation
|clock
|yes
|external temperature display
|yes
|trip computer
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|Front Seats
|Front head room
|38.3 in.
|bucket front seats
|yes
|height adjustable passenger seat
|yes
|8 -way manual driver seat adjustments
|yes
|height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|Front shoulder room
|56.9 in.
|Front leg room
|42.4 in.
|6 -way manual passenger seat adjustment
|yes
|cloth
|yes
|Rear Seats
|Split-folding rear seatback
|yes
|Rear head room
|37.8 in.
|Rear leg room
|39.1 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|57.0 in.
|folding center armrest
|yes
|Exterior Options
|Bumperdillo Protection Plate
|yes
|Wheel Locks
|yes
|Splash Guards
|yes
|Measurements
|Length
|193.6 in.
|Curb weight
|3314 lbs.
|Gross weight
|4475 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|15.9 cu.ft.
|Height
|58.7 in.
|EPA interior volume
|117.9 cu.ft.
|Maximum payload
|948 lbs.
|Wheel base
|110.4 in.
|Width
|72.6 in.
|Colors
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
|inside mounted spare tire
|yes
|215/55R H tires
|yes
|temporary spare tire
|yes
|All season tires
|yes
|17 x 7.0 in. wheels
|yes
|alloy wheels
|yes
|Suspension
|four-wheel independent suspension
|yes
|Front and rear stabilizer bar
|yes
|Warranty
|Free Maintenance
|2 yr./ 20000 mi.
|Basic
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Rust
|7 yr./ 100000 mi.
|Roadside
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
