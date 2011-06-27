  1. Home
2021 Volkswagen Passat S Features & Specs

More about the 2021 Passat
Overview
Starting MSRP
$23,995
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG28
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)24/36 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)444.0/666.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.5 gal.
Combined MPG28
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque206 lb-ft @ 4250 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower174 hp @ 5000 rpm
Turning circle36.4 ft.
Valves16
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
blind spot warning accident avoidance systemyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
VW Careyes
Combination Assistance Kityes
Roadside Assistance Kityes
In-Car Entertainment
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
memory card slotyes
AM/FM stereoyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
Single zone front air conditioningyes
front cupholdersyes
leather steering wheelyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
adaptive cruise controlyes
Power Feature
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Rubber Mats Kityes
First Aid Kityes
Rearview Mirror w/HomeLinkyes
Carpeted Matsyes
Luggage Netyes
Prism Mirroryes
Instrumentation
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room38.3 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
8 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room56.9 in.
Front leg room42.4 in.
6 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
clothyes
Rear Seats
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room37.8 in.
Rear leg room39.1 in.
Rear shoulder room57.0 in.
folding center armrestyes
Exterior Options
Bumperdillo Protection Plateyes
Wheel Locksyes
Splash Guardsyes
Measurements
Length193.6 in.
Curb weight3314 lbs.
Gross weight4475 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place15.9 cu.ft.
Height58.7 in.
EPA interior volume117.9 cu.ft.
Maximum payload948 lbs.
Wheel base110.4 in.
Width72.6 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Tourmaline Blue Metallic
  • Pure White
  • Platinum Gray Metallic
  • Deep Black Pearl
  • Aurora Red Metallic
  • Reflex Silver Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Titan Black, cloth
Tires & Wheels
inside mounted spare tireyes
215/55R H tiresyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
17 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Free Maintenance2 yr./ 20000 mi.
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust7 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.

