Overview
Starting MSRP
$31,095
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG27
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$31,095
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$31,095
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)23/34 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)425.5/629.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.5 gal.
Combined MPG27
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$31,095
Torque206 lb-ft @ 1700 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower174 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle36.4 ft.
Valves16
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$31,095
Rear door child safety locksyes
cornering lightsyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
adaptive headlightsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$31,095
VW Careyes
Combination Assistance Kityes
Roadside Assistance Kityes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$31,095
8 total speakersyes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
memory card slotyes
AM/FM stereoyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
Fender premium brand speakersyes
USB connectionyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
400 watts stereo outputyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$31,095
driver assisted parking assistyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front seatback storageyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
adaptive cruise controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$31,095
hands-free entryyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$31,095
Rubber Mats Kityes
First Aid Kityes
Rearview Mirror w/HomeLinkyes
Carpeted Matsyes
Luggage Netyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$31,095
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$31,095
height adjustable passenger seatyes
sport front seatsyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room42.4 in.
leatheryes
Front head room38.3 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room56.9 in.
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
6 -way power driver seatyes
6 -way power passenger seatyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$31,095
Rear head room37.8 in.
Rear leg room39.1 in.
Rear shoulder room57.0 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
multi-level heatingyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$31,095
Lip Spoileryes
Bumperdillo Protection Plateyes
Wheel Locksyes
Splash Guardsyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$31,095
Length193.6 in.
Curb weight3325 lbs.
Gross weight4475 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place15.9 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.4 in.
Height58.0 in.
EPA interior volume117.9 cu.ft.
Maximum payload926 lbs.
Wheel base110.4 in.
Width72.2 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$31,095
Exterior Colors
  • Tourmaline Blue Metallic
  • Pure White
  • Platinum Gray Metallic
  • Deep Black Pearl
  • Aurora Red Metallic
  • Reflex Silver Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Mauro Brown, leather
  • Shetland Beige, leather
  • Titan Black, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$31,095
inside mounted spare tireyes
18 x 8.0 in. wheelsyes
235/45R H tiresyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$31,095
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$31,095
Free Maintenance2 yr./ 20000 mi.
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust7 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.

