Used 2018 Volkswagen Passat V6 GT Features & Specs

More about the 2018 Passat
Overview
Starting MSRP
$29,145
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed automated manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG22
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty6 yr./ 72000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$29,145
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission6-speed automated manual
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$29,145
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)19/28 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)351.5/518.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.5 gal.
Combined MPG22
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$29,145
Torque258 lb-ft @ 2500 rpm
Base engine size3.6 l
Horsepower280 hp @ 6200 rpm
Turning circle36.4 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$29,145
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
blind spot warning accident avoidance systemyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$29,145
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$29,145
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
adaptive cruise controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$29,145
hands-free entryyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$29,145
First Aid Kityes
Alarm Kityes
Rearview Mirror w/Homelinkyes
Luggage Netyes
Rubber Mat Kityes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$29,145
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$29,145
height adjustable passenger seatyes
sport front seatsyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
leatheretteyes
Front leg room42.4 in.
Front head room38.3 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Passenger seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room56.9 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
6 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$29,145
Rear head room37.8 in.
Rear leg room39.1 in.
Rear shoulder room57.0 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$29,145
Roadside Assistance Kityes
Wheels Locksyes
Paint Protectionyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$29,145
Length191.9 in.
Curb weight3571 lbs.
Gross weight4652 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place15.9 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.4 in.
Height58.5 in.
EPA interior volume117.9 cu.ft.
Maximum payload1052 lbs.
Wheel base110.4 in.
Width72.2 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$29,145
Exterior Colors
  • Platinum Gray Metallic w/Black Roof
  • Deep Black Pearl Metallic
  • Reflex Silver Metallic w/Black Roof
  • Pure White w/Black Roof
Interior Colors
  • Titan Black and Moonrock Gray, leatherette
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$29,145
inside mounted spare tireyes
19 x 8.0 in. wheelsyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
235/40R H tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$29,145
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$29,145
Basic6 yr./ 72000 mi.
Drivetrain6 yr./ 72000 mi.
Rust7 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
