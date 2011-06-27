Used 2015 Volkswagen Passat SEL Premium PZEV Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Starting MSRP
$31,790
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG28
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)24/36 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)444.0/666.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.5 gal.
Combined MPG28
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque184 lb-ft @ 1500 rpm
Base engine size1.8 l
Horsepower170 hp @ 4800 rpm
Turning circle36.4 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
cornering lightsyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
In-Car Entertainment
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
memory card slotyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
Fender premium brand speakersyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
9 total speakersyes
400 watts stereo outputyes
Comfort & Convenience
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Audio controls on steering wheelyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
hands-free entryyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Carpeted Mat Kityes
First Aid Kityes
Alarm Kityes
Luggage Netyes
Rubber Mat Kityes
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
height adjustable passenger seatyes
sport front seatsyes
leather/sueded microfiberyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room42.4 in.
Front head room38.3 in.
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room56.9 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.8 in.
Rear leg room39.1 in.
Rear shoulder room57.0 in.
folding with pass-thru center armrestyes
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Roadside Assistance Kityes
Door Edge Guardsyes
18" Spokane Silver Alloy Wheelsyes
Body Kityes
Lip Spoileryes
Wheels Locksyes
Illuminated Door Sillsyes
Splash Guardsyes
Measurements
Length191.6 in.
Curb weight3230 lbs.
Gross weight4519 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place15.9 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.4 in.
Height58.5 in.
EPA interior volume117.9 cu.ft.
Maximum payload1140 lbs.
Wheel base110.4 in.
Width72.2 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Black Uni
  • Candy White
  • Reflex Silver Metallic
  • Platinum Grey Metallic
  • Night Blue Metallic
  • Titanium Beige
  • Fortana Red
Interior Colors
  • Cornsilk Beige, leather/sueded microfiber
  • Moonrock Gray, leather/sueded microfiber
  • Titan Black, leather/sueded microfiber
Tires & Wheels
inside mounted spare tireyes
18 x 8.0 in. wheelsyes
235/45R H tiresyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Free Maintenance1 yr./ 10000 mi.
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
