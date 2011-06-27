  1. Home
  2. Volkswagen
  3. Volkswagen Passat
  4. Used 2015 Volkswagen Passat
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2015 Volkswagen Passat SE PZEV Features & Specs

More about the 2015 Passat
Overview
Starting MSRP
$26,280
See Passat Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG28
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$26,280
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$26,280
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)24/36 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)444.0/666.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.5 gal.
Combined MPG28
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$26,280
Torque184 lb-ft @ 1500 rpm
Base engine size1.8 l
Horsepower170 hp @ 4800 rpm
Turning circle36.4 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$26,280
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$26,280
8 total speakersyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$26,280
Air conditioningyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Audio controls on steering wheelyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$26,280
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$26,280
Carpeted Mat Kityes
First Aid Kityes
Alarm Kityes
Luggage Netyes
Rubber Mat Kityes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$26,280
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$26,280
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
leatheretteyes
Front leg room42.4 in.
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front head room38.3 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Front shoulder room56.9 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
6 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$26,280
Rear head room37.8 in.
Rear leg room39.1 in.
Rear shoulder room57.0 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$26,280
Roadside Assistance Kityes
Door Edge Guardsyes
18" Spokane Silver Alloy Wheelsyes
Body Kityes
Lip Spoileryes
Wheels Locksyes
Illuminated Door Sillsyes
Splash Guardsyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$26,280
Length191.6 in.
Curb weight3230 lbs.
Gross weight4519 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place15.9 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.4 in.
Height58.5 in.
EPA interior volume117.9 cu.ft.
Maximum payload1140 lbs.
Wheel base110.4 in.
Width72.2 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$26,280
Exterior Colors
  • Black Uni
  • Candy White
  • Reflex Silver Metallic
  • Platinum Grey Metallic
  • Night Blue Metallic
  • Titanium Beige
  • Fortana Red
Interior Colors
  • Titan Black, leatherette
  • Cornsilk Beige, leatherette
  • Moonrock Gray, leatherette
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$26,280
inside mounted spare tireyes
215/55R H tiresyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
17 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$26,280
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$26,280
Free Maintenance1 yr./ 10000 mi.
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
See Passat Inventory

Related Used 2015 Volkswagen Passat SE PZEV info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles