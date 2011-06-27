Used 2015 Volkswagen Passat Wolfsburg Edition Features & Specs
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$24,375
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Drive Type
|Front wheel drive
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Combined MPG
|28
|Total Seating
|5
|Basic Warranty
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$24,375
|Drive type
|Front wheel drive
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$24,375
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|24/36 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|444.0/666.0 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|18.5 gal.
|Combined MPG
|28
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
Starting MSRP
$24,375
|Torque
|184 lb-ft @ 1500 rpm
|Base engine size
|1.8 l
|Horsepower
|170 hp @ 4800 rpm
|Turning circle
|36.4 ft.
|Valves
|16
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Safety
Starting MSRP
$24,375
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|Rear door child safety locks
|yes
|Turn signal mirrors
|yes
|daytime running lights
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|Rear center 3-point belt
|yes
|post-collision safety system
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|dual front side-mounted airbags
|yes
|front and rear head airbags
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|Emergency braking assist
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|Rear height adjustable headrests
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|3 rear headrests
|yes
|dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|auto delay off headlamps
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakes
|yes
|Packages
Starting MSRP
$24,375
|Technology Package
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$24,375
|auxiliary audio input and USB with external media control
|yes
|satellite radio satellite radio
|yes
|3 Months of provided satellite radio service
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|6 total speakers
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$24,375
|Air conditioning
|yes
|overhead console with storage
|yes
|front seatback storage
|yes
|cruise control
|yes
|leather steering wheel
|yes
|turn signal in mirrors
|yes
|Audio controls on steering wheel
|yes
|Dual illuminating vanity mirrors
|yes
|front and rear cupholders
|yes
|front and rear door pockets
|yes
|electric power steering
|yes
|tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|yes
|interior air filtration
|yes
|Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$24,375
|2 one-touch power windows
|yes
|remote keyless power door locks
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$24,375
|First Aid Kit
|yes
|Alarm Kit
|yes
|Luggage Net
|yes
|Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$24,375
|clock
|yes
|compass
|yes
|external temperature display
|yes
|trip computer
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$24,375
|bucket front seats
|yes
|height adjustable passenger seat
|yes
|multi-level heating driver seat
|yes
|leatherette
|yes
|Front leg room
|42.4 in.
|Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|Front head room
|38.3 in.
|height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|multi-level heating passenger seat
|yes
|Front shoulder room
|56.9 in.
|8 -way power driver seat
|yes
|6 -way manual passenger seat adjustment
|yes
|Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$24,375
|Rear head room
|37.8 in.
|Rear leg room
|39.1 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|57.0 in.
|rear ventilation ducts
|yes
|Split-folding rear seatback
|yes
|folding center armrest
|yes
|Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$24,375
|Roadside Assistance Kit
|yes
|Door Edge Guards
|yes
|18" Spokane Silver Alloy Wheels
|yes
|Body Kit
|yes
|Lip Spoiler
|yes
|Wheels Locks
|yes
|Illuminated Door Sills
|yes
|Splash Guards
|yes
|Measurements
Starting MSRP
$24,375
|Length
|191.6 in.
|Curb weight
|3230 lbs.
|Gross weight
|4519 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|15.9 cu.ft.
|Ground clearance
|5.4 in.
|Height
|58.5 in.
|EPA interior volume
|117.9 cu.ft.
|Maximum payload
|1140 lbs.
|Wheel base
|110.4 in.
|Width
|72.2 in.
|Colors
Starting MSRP
$24,375
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$24,375
|inside mounted spare tire
|yes
|215/60R T tires
|yes
|temporary spare tire
|yes
|All season tires
|yes
|alloy wheels
|yes
|16 x 6.5 in. wheels
|yes
|Suspension
Starting MSRP
$24,375
|four-wheel independent suspension
|yes
|Front and rear stabilizer bar
|yes
|Warranty
Starting MSRP
$24,375
|Free Maintenance
|1 yr./ 10000 mi.
|Basic
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|Rust
|12 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Roadside
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
