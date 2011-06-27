  1. Home
  2. Volkswagen
  3. Volkswagen Passat
  4. Used 2013 Volkswagen Passat
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2013 Volkswagen Passat SE PZEV Features & Specs

More about the 2013 Passat
Overview
Starting MSRP
$25,845
See Passat Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 5
Combined MPG25
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$25,845
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$25,845
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)22/31 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)407.0/573.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.5 gal.
Combined MPG25
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$25,845
Torque177 lb-ft @ 4250 rpm
Base engine size2.5 l
Horsepower170 hp @ 5700 rpm
Turning circle36.4 ft.
Valves20
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 5
Safety
Starting MSRP
$25,845
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
front and rear seatbelt pretensionersyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$25,845
8 total speakersyes
diversity antennayes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
memory card slotyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$25,845
remote trunk releaseyes
Air conditioningyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
power steeringyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
12V rear and 12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
trunk lightyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$25,845
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$25,845
Passat Mat Kityes
Passat Luggage Netyes
First Aid Kidyes
Alarm Kityes
Passat Carpeted Matsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$25,845
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$25,845
Front head room38.3 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Passenger seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room56.9 in.
multi-level heating driver seatyes
8 -way power driver seatyes
leatheretteyes
Front leg room42.4 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$25,845
Rear head room37.8 in.
Rear leg room39.1 in.
Rear shoulder room57.0 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
folding with storage center armrestyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$25,845
Body Styling Kityes
Lip Spoileryes
18" Spokane Silver Alloy Wheelsyes
Wheel Locksyes
Splash Guardsyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$25,845
Front track62.1 in.
Curb weight3221 lbs.
Gross weight4475 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place15.9 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.29 cd.
Maximum payload1243 lbs.
Length191.6 in.
Ground clearance5.4 in.
Height58.5 in.
EPA interior volume117.9 cu.ft.
Wheel base110.4 in.
Width72.2 in.
Rear track61.0 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$25,845
Exterior Colors
  • Black
  • Candy White
  • Night Blue Metallic
  • Tungsten Silver Metallic
  • Platinum Grey Metallic
  • Opera Red Metallic
  • Glacier Blue Metallic
  • Reflex Silver Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Beige, leatherette
  • Titan Black, leatherette
  • Moonrock, leatherette
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$25,845
inside mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
215/55R17 94H tiresyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
17 in. wheelsyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$25,845
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$25,845
Free Maintenance3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
See Passat Inventory

Related Used 2013 Volkswagen Passat SE PZEV info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles