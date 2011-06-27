Used 2012 Volkswagen Passat V6 SE Features & Specs

  1. Home
2012 Volkswagen Passat V6 SE Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed automated manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG23
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission6-speed automated manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)20/28 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)370.0/518.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.5 gal.
Combined MPG23
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Torque258 lb-ft @ 2500 rpm
Base engine size3.6 l
Horsepower280 hp @ 6200 rpm
Turning circle36.4 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
cornering lightsyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
4-wheel ABSyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
front and rear seatbelt pretensionersyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
In-Car Entertainment
diversity antennayes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
memory card slotyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
Fender premium brand speakersyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
9 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
remote trunk releaseyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
power steeringyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
12V rear and 12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
trunk lightyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Passat Mat Kityes
Passat Luggage Netyes
Passat Trunk Lineryes
Passat Carpeted Matsyes
Instrumentation
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room56.9 in.
multi-level heating driver seatyes
8 -way power driver seatyes
leatheretteyes
Front leg room42.4 in.
Rear Seats
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room37.8 in.
Rear leg room39.1 in.
Rear shoulder room57.0 in.
folding with storage center armrestyes
Exterior Options
Passat Lip Spoileryes
Measurements
Front track62.1 in.
Length191.6 in.
Curb weight3446 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place15.9 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.4 in.
Height58.5 in.
EPA interior volume117.9 cu.ft.
Wheel base110.4 in.
Width72.2 in.
Rear track61.0 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Reflex Silver Metallic
  • Candy White
  • Opera Red Metallic
  • Night Blue Metallic
  • Black
  • Platinum Grey Metallic
  • Glacier Blue Metallic
  • Tungsten Silver Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Beige, leatherette
  • Titan Black, leatherette
  • Moonrock, leatherette
Tires & Wheels
inside mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
235/45R18 94H tiresyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
18 in. wheelsyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Free Maintenance3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Research Similar Vehicles