Used 2010 Volkswagen Passat Komfort Features & Specs

More about the 2010 Passat
Overview
Starting MSRP
$27,195
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed automated manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG25
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission6-speed automated manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)22/31 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)407.0/573.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.5 gal.
Combined MPG25
Fuel typePremium unleaded (recommended)
Engine
Torque207 lb-ft @ 1800 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower200 hp @ 5100 rpm
Turning circle35.8 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
brake dryingyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
In-Car Entertainment
8 total speakersyes
diversity antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
6 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
Comfort & Convenience
remote trunk releaseyes
Air conditioningyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
leather trim on doorsyes
leather and simulated alloy trim on shift knobyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
simulated alloy trim on center consoleyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
cooled storage compartmentyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
12V rear and 12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
electric power steeringyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
Transmission controls and audio controls on steering wheelyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
simulated alloy trim on dashyes
trunk lightyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote window operationyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Passat Mat Kityes
Passat Protection Kityes
Navigation w/MDIyes
Media Device Interface for iPod Integrationyes
Instrumentation
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
leatheretteyes
Front leg room41.4 in.
Front head room38.4 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room55.7 in.
8 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
8 -way power driver seatyes
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.8 in.
Rear leg room37.7 in.
Rear shoulder room54.6 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding with storage and pass-thru center armrestyes
Exterior Options
Passat Wing Spoileryes
Passat Driver Kityes
Passat Hi-Def Kityes
Passat Ground Effects Kityes
Passat Lip Spoileryes
18" "Budapest" Alloy Wheels w/All-Season Tiresyes
Splash Guardsyes
Measurements
Front track61.1 in.
Curb weight3331 lbs.
Gross weight4497 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place14.2 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.28 cd.
Length188.2 in.
Ground clearance5.2 in.
Height58.0 in.
EPA interior volume110.5 cu.ft.
Wheel base106.7 in.
Width71.7 in.
Rear track61.1 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Mocha Anthracite Metallic
  • Island Gray Metallic
  • Candy White
  • Deep Black Metallic
  • Reflex Silver Metallic
  • White Gold Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Black, leatherette
  • Cornsilk Beige, leatherette
  • Classic Gray, leatherette
Tires & Wheels
inside mounted spare tireyes
17 x 7.5 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
fullsize non-matching spare tireyes
235/45R17 97H tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Free Maintenance3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
