Used 2006 Volkswagen Passat 3.6 4Motion Features & Specs

More about the 2006 Passat
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG19
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Center limited slip differentialyes
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
mechanical center differentialyes
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)296.0/444.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.5 gal.
Combined MPG19
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Torque265 lb-ft @ 2750 rpm
Base engine size3.6 l
Horsepower280 hp @ 6200 rpm
Turning circle35.8 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
In-Car Entertainment
satellite radio satellite radioyes
element antennayes
AM/FM CD-controller stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
Comfort & Convenience
remote trunk releaseyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
12V rear and 12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
electric power steeringyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
beverage cooleryes
trunk lightyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room55.7 in.
8 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
leatheretteyes
Front leg room41.4 in.
10 -way power driver seatyes
Rear Seats
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear leg room37.7 in.
Rear shoulder room54.6 in.
folding with storage and pass-thru center armrestyes
rear ventilation ductsyes
Measurements
Front track61.1 in.
Maximum cargo capacity14.2 cu.ft.
Curb weight3829 lbs.
Gross weight5039 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place14.2 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.28 cd.
Length188.2 in.
Ground clearance5.2 in.
Height58.0 in.
EPA interior volume110.4 cu.ft.
Wheel base106.7 in.
Width71.7 in.
Rear track61.1 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Blue Graphite
  • Shadow Blue
  • Deep Black
  • United Gray
  • Granite Green
  • Mocha Brown
  • Arctic Blue Silver
  • Wheat Beige
  • Candy White
  • Reflex Silver
Interior Colors
  • Pure Beige, premium leather
  • Latte Macchiato, premium leather
  • Pure Beige, leatherette
  • Black, premium leather
  • Classic Gray, premium leather
  • Black, leatherette
  • Classic Gray, leatherette
Tires & Wheels
inside mounted spare tireyes
235/45R H tiresyes
All season tiresyes
fullsize non-matching spare tireyes
17 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.
