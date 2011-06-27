Used 2006 Volkswagen Passat Sedan Consumer Reviews

Great car Ray Ohio , 03/18/2015 2.0T 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) 37 of 40 people found this review helpful I bought this 2.0T Passat in 2006 and have been driving it since then. Now it has about 100K miles on it. Great car. Never had any major issues with it. The handling is much better than some competitors in its class. My wife and I both like the look very much. So classic. I was surprised to see many negative reviews here, but I do understand normally only people who had trouble would spend time writing reviews. So I wanted to tell a little the other side of story. Report Abuse

This model still excellent and performs! Dana Lamb , 08/15/2015 3.6 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 6A) 15 of 16 people found this review helpful I bought my 2006 Passat with the V6 engine and it has been the best car I have ever owned. I had leased a Passat before with the 2.0 Turbo and my wife and I loved the roominess and easy ride. This Passat has a sports suspension (VW stiffened it up due to complaints about a "squishier" ride in older models) that she really disliked but appealed to my love of sports cars going back to the 60's. The V6 engine has been a blast, all the power I needed in tight situations and it doesn't burn oil like it's Audi cousins. I just turned 100,000 miles on it and it is not only running strong but it averages 28 miles per gallon. I figured I would lose the mileage due to the larger engine but it sips gas even when I drive it hard. My only complaint is the breakdown of the headlight covers as they fog over time and some of the rubbery surfacing on the driver's side armrest and sections of the dashboard show wear with chips and peeling. The lines on the car and interior are dated now but still cool in a guy sort of way with a black exterior and interior. If you can find one with the V6 engine grab it and take it on a mountain road to fell the power and cornering ability. sweet ride! 2019 update: still own the and my previous review still stands. It's getting pricier as it ages (aren't we all), replaced the interior roof fabric because the glue gave out ($450.00), replaced the headlamps because the fogging of the plastic was not repairable ($250 for after market parts and $200 for installation), had to replace all of the plugs and plug wires which was expensive, and then some small stuff like broken windshield washing reservoir. All in all, compared to a $500+ a month new car payment, the car is still earning it's keep. The resale on it is pretty low with my current mileage so it is always a debate about dropping more money into it but I am thinking seriously about having it repainted since I have some fade spots on the roof and hood that makes the car look old. Still a blast to drive with the car's suspension and the V6. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

Keep up with it! Justin , 09/14/2015 Value Edition 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) 26 of 29 people found this review helpful This is NOT a Toyota Camry or Honda Accord. It is INFINITELY better. Things people forget, however, is that with performance comes a lack of "reliability." Don't read reviews about how people have a lot of problems. This is not a problematic car. It is a car that uses performance parts that needs to be watched and maintained. Mine was big money to keep running, but worth every penny. It drove like a sports car, carried a family like an elite sedan, and looked more expensive than it was. It never had an issue that disabled it, and it never had an issue that wasn't to be expected with the high mileage it had. This car costs about $1500 a year to keep up with repairs and maintenance. Beware, and enjoy. Safety Performance Interior Reliability Value

Lemon Vehicle momi60 , 10/22/2012 17 of 19 people found this review helpful I own a 2006 passat sedan, the first year of owning the car my catalytic coverter went out. From that point each year a major componet on the vehicle goes out. Now I keep getting check engine light, the oil has to be replaced often and the cost to repair vehicle continues to rise. Now I have a camsgaft issue that is causing the regulator to leak. This is by far the worst vehicle I have ever owned. I tell everyone I know and don't via reviews to stop buying vw vehicles. They don't stand by their product. Its pure garbage, since owning the vehicle I have spent approx. 7500 in repairs. Please don't be fooled into buying this product. Its DAMAGED and UNTRUST WORTHY!!!!!!!