Used 2005 Volkswagen Passat GLX 4Motion Features & Specs

More about the 2005 Passat
Overview
Starting MSRP
$33,615
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG19
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$33,615
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Center limited slip differentialyes
Transmission5-speed shiftable automatic
mechanical center differentialyes
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$33,615
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)278.8/393.6 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.4 gal.
Combined MPG19
Fuel typePremium unleaded (recommended)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$33,615
Torque206 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm
Base engine size2.8 l
Horsepower190 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle37.4 ft.
Valves30
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$33,615
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
front and rear seatbelt pretensionersyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$33,615
8 total speakersyes
200 watts stereo outputyes
AM/FM CD-controller stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
Monsoon premium brand speakersyes
mast antennayes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$33,615
remote trunk releaseyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
wood trim on center consoleyes
Climate controlyes
leather and wood trim on shift knobyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
power steeringyes
wood trim on doorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
12V rear and 12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
front and rear reading lightsyes
wood trim on dashyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$33,615
2 one-touch power windowsyes
Reverse tilt passenger mirror provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote window operationyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$33,615
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$33,615
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room41.5 in.
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
leatheryes
Front head room37.8 in.
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Passenger seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room55.8 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$33,615
Rear head room37.9 in.
Rear leg room35.3 in.
Rear shoulder room54.6 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
folding with storage center armrestyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$33,615
Front track59.6 in.
Maximum cargo capacity54.6 cu.ft.
Curb weight3840 lbs.
Gross weight4876 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place36.0 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.32 cd.
Length184.3 in.
Ground clearance5.8 in.
Height59.0 in.
EPA interior volume129 cu.ft.
Wheel base106.4 in.
Width68.7 in.
Rear track59.6 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$33,615
Exterior Colors
  • Black
  • United Gray Metallic
  • Reflex Silver Metallic
  • Silverstone Gray Metallic
  • Blue Graphite Metallic
  • Samoa Red
  • Shadow Blue Metallic
  • Candy White
  • Stonehenge Gray Metallic
  • Northern Green
  • Wheat Beige Metallic
  • Blue Silver Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Beige
  • Gray
  • Anthracite
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$33,615
205/55R H tiresyes
inside mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
16 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$33,615
double wishbone rear suspensionyes
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$33,615
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50000 mi.
