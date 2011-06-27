Used 2004 Volkswagen Passat GL TDI Features & Specs

  1. Home
Engine TypeDiesel
Transmission5-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG27
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)23/34 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)377.2/557.6 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.4 gal.
Combined MPG27
Fuel typeDiesel fuel
Engine
Torque247 lb-ft @ 1900 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower134 hp @ 4000 rpm
Turning circle37.4 ft.
Valves8
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeDiesel
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
front and rear seatbelt pretensionersyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
In-Car Entertainment
8 total speakersyes
AM/FM CD-controller stereoyes
mast antennayes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
Comfort & Convenience
remote trunk releaseyes
Air conditioningyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
power steeringyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
front door pocketsyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote window operationyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room39.7 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
bucket front seatsyes
velouryes
Passenger seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room55.8 in.
Front leg room41.5 in.
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
6 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Rear Seats
Rear head room39.7 in.
Rear leg room35.3 in.
Rear shoulder room54.6 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
folding with storage center armrestyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Front track59.6 in.
Maximum cargo capacity56.5 cu.ft.
Curb weight3492 lbs.
Gross weight4577 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place39 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.32 cd.
Length184.3 in.
Ground clearance5.8 in.
Height59 in.
EPA interior volume137 cu.ft.
Wheel base106.4 in.
Width68.7 in.
Rear track59.6 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Reflex Silver Metallic
  • Blue Silver Metallic
  • Northern Green Metallic
  • Candy White
  • Black
  • Stonehenge Gray Metallic
  • Samoa Red Metallic
  • Blue Graphite Metallic
  • Shadow Blue Metallic
  • Wheat Beige Metallic
  • Silverstone Gray Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Anthracite
  • Anthracite
  • Anthracite
  • Beige
  • Gray
  • Beige
  • Gray
  • Beige
  • Gray
Tires & Wheels
inside mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
195/65R H tiresyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
full wheel coversyes
All season tiresyes
steel wheelsyes
15 x 6.0 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
torsion beam rear suspensionyes
front independent suspensionyes
multi-link front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50000 mi.
