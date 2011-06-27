  1. Home
Used 2004 Volkswagen Passat GLS 1.8T Features & Specs

More about the 2004 Passat
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG23
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)19/28 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)311.6/459.2 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.4 gal.
Combined MPG23
Fuel typePremium unleaded (recommended)
Engine
Torque166 lb-ft @ 1950 rpm
Base engine size1.8 l
Horsepower170 hp @ 5900 rpm
Turning circle37.4 ft.
Valves20
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
front and rear seatbelt pretensionersyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
In-Car Entertainment
8 total speakersyes
Monsoon premium brand speakersyes
AM/FM CD-controller stereoyes
mast antennayes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
Comfort & Convenience
remote trunk releaseyes
Air conditioningyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
power steeringyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
front door pocketsyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote window operationyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room37.8 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
bucket front seatsyes
velouryes
Passenger seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room55.8 in.
Front leg room41.5 in.
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
6 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.9 in.
Rear leg room35.3 in.
Rear shoulder room54.6 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
folding with storage center armrestyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Front track59.6 in.
Maximum cargo capacity56.5 cu.ft.
Curb weight3338 lbs.
Gross weight4440 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place39 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.32 cd.
Length184.3 in.
Ground clearance5.8 in.
Height58.6 in.
EPA interior volume132 cu.ft.
Wheel base106.4 in.
Width68.7 in.
Rear track59.6 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Reflex Silver Metallic
  • Indigo Blue Metallic
  • Blue Silver Metallic
  • Northern Green Metallic
  • Blue Anthracite Metallic
  • Candy White
  • Colorado Red Metallic
  • Black
  • Stonehenge Gray Metallic
  • Samoa Red Metallic
  • Blue Graphite Metallic
  • Fresco Green Metallic
  • Shadow Blue Metallic
  • Wheat Beige Metallic
  • Silverstone Gray Metallic
  • Mojave Beige Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Beige
  • Gray
  • Black
  • Anthracite
  • Anthracite
  • Anthracite
  • Black
  • Gray
  • Beige
  • Beige
  • Gray
  • Beige
  • Gray
  • Beige
  • Gray
Tires & Wheels
inside mounted spare tireyes
15 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
Steel spare wheelyes
195/65R H tiresyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
torsion beam rear suspensionyes
front independent suspensionyes
multi-link front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50000 mi.
