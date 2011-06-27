Used 2003 Volkswagen Passat GLS V6 Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG20
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/25 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)278.8/410.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.4 gal.
Combined MPG20
Fuel typePremium unleaded (recommended)
Engine
Torque206 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm
Base engine size2.8 l
Horsepower190 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle37.4 ft.
Valves30
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
front and rear seatbelt pretensionersyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
In-Car Entertainment
8 total speakersyes
AM/FM CD-controller stereoyes
mast antennayes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
Comfort & Convenience
remote trunk releaseyes
Air conditioningyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
wood trim on center consoleyes
power steeringyes
wood trim on doorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
wood trim on shift knobyes
front door pocketsyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
wood trim on dashyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote window operationyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room37.8 in.
bucket front seatsyes
velouryes
Passenger seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room55.8 in.
Front leg room41.5 in.
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.9 in.
Rear leg room35.3 in.
Rear shoulder room54.6 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
folding with storage center armrestyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Front track59.6 in.
Maximum cargo capacity56.5 cu.ft.
Curb weight3578 lbs.
Gross weight4674 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place39 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.32 cd.
Length184.3 in.
Ground clearance5.8 in.
Height59 in.
Wheel base106.4 in.
Width68.7 in.
Rear track59.6 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Mojave Beige Metallic
  • Blue Silver Metallic
  • Silverstone Gray Metallic
  • Candy White
  • Colorado Red Pearl
  • Black
  • Indigo Blue Pearl
  • Reflex Silver Metallic
  • Blue Anthracite
  • Fresco Green Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Black
  • Beige
  • Gray
Tires & Wheels
inside mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
15 x 7 in. wheelsyes
195/65R H tiresyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
torsion beam rear suspensionyes
multi-link front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50000 mi.
