Used 2003 Volkswagen Passat W8 4Motion Features & Specs

More about the 2003 Passat
Overview
Starting MSRP
$38,700
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersW8
Combined MPG18
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Center limited slip differentialyes
Transmission5-speed shiftable automatic
mechanical center differentialyes
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/23 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)337.6/485.3 mi.
Fuel tank capacity21.1 gal.
Combined MPG18
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Torque273 lb-ft @ 2750 rpm
Base engine size4.0 l
Horsepower270 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle37.7 ft.
Valves32
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersW8
Safety
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
front and rear seatbelt pretensionersyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
high pressure washers headlampsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
traction controlyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
In-Car Entertainment
8 total speakersyes
200 watts stereo outputyes
AM/FM CD-controller stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
Monsoon premium brand speakersyes
mast antennayes
Comfort & Convenience
remote trunk releaseyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
power steeringyes
alloy and wood trim on doorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
alloy and wood trim on dashyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
wood trim on shift knobyes
front door pocketsyes
alloy and wood trim on center consoleyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
2 one-touch power windowsyes
Reverse tilt passenger mirror provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote window operationyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room41.5 in.
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
leatheryes
Front head room37.8 in.
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Passenger seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room55.8 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.9 in.
Rear leg room35.3 in.
Rear shoulder room54.6 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
folding with storage center armrestyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Front track59.5 in.
Maximum cargo capacity54.6 cu.ft.
Curb weight4067 lbs.
Gross weight5202 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place36 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.32 cd.
Length184.3 in.
Ground clearance5.8 in.
Height58.9 in.
Wheel base106.4 in.
Width68.7 in.
Rear track59.4 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Mojave Beige Metallic
  • Blue Silver Metallic
  • Silverstone Gray Metallic
  • Candy White
  • Colorado Red Pearl
  • Black
  • Indigo Blue Pearl
  • Reflex Silver Metallic
  • Pacific Blue Pearl
  • Fresco Green Metallic
  • Blue Spirit Pearl
Interior Colors
  • Black
  • Beige
  • Gray
Tires & Wheels
inside mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
215/55R H tiresyes
16 x 7 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
fullsize non-matching spare tireyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
double wishbone rear suspensionyes
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50000 mi.
